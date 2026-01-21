❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
EastEnders' Cindy Beale and Max Branning team up after Jasmine Fisher threat in BBC iPlayer release
Warning: Contains spoilers for Wednesday's episode of EastEnders, which airs at 7.30pm on BBC One or can be streamed now on BBC iPlayer.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Wednesday, 21 January 2026 at 6:30 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad