Max Branning (Jake Wood) and Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) joining forces in EastEnders? Sounds like trouble to us!

Ad

Let's face it - these two are never going to see eye-to-eye, as confirmed when their festive fumble was exposed in true soapy drama at the beginning of the year.

Neither had an idea of who the other one was, and it became pretty apparent that they had no intentions of hooking up again.

Despite their differences, and the fact Max killed Cindy's son Steven, they've managed to find some mutual ground in today's episode.

Max (Jake Wood) was shocked by Jasmine's (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) bombshell. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

It comes after Max was accused of trying to kiss his son Oscar's (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) girlfriend Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness), something she fabricated as a way of distracting from the fact she is planning to flee Walford.

Having killed her own father Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey) on Christmas Day, and with mum Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) taking the rap for his death, Jasmine knows that the clock is ticking.

She even went so far as to pretend that she would dob Chrissie Watts (Tracy Ann Oberman) into the police for the crime, knowing that if she actually did report her, the spotlight would turn in her direction.

Add Radio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

Max realised that her sudden intention to go 'travelling' was a more permanent move, and he was determined to stop her. Jasmine's accusation left Oscar conflicted - he simply didn't know who to believe.

After all, womaniser Max has form.

Luckily, Lauren Beale (Jacqueline Jossa) saw through the lies, and knew that despite her dad's love rat ways, he wouldn't go anywhere near Jasmine. She began to tear strips off her, as an intrigued Cindy watched on.

Cindy (Michelle Collins) is determined to bring Jasmine down. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Following Jasmine outside, Cindy made it clear that she was well aware of her wicked demeanour and that she wouldn't rest until everyone else knew. In retaliation, Jasmine assured her that if she was to rock the boat, she'd contact the notorious Ford family who forced Cindy into witness protection for over two decades.

The threat sent chills through Cindy, and later that night she met up with Max.

After branding Jasmine a "nasty cunning liar", she remarked that she was "the original", and their nemesis was nothing but "the sequel" – and that she was prepared to help Max bring her down.

But what lengths will they go to?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.