Just when Max Branning (Jake Wood) thought things couldn't get much worse for him in EastEnders, twisted Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) has dropped a truly devious lie.

Eager to leave Albert Square before her new-found family discover that she killed her father Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey) on Christmas Day, Jasmine tried to convince devoted boyfriend Oscar Branning (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) to join her on the trip.

It came following a visit to see imprisoned mum Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan), who took the rap for Anthony's murder despite being out cold on the floor at the moment of his death.

Kat (Jessie Wallace) wanted Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) to report Chrissie to the police. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Jasmine knew that the only way she could see her mum walk free would be if she spoke to the police about her relationship with Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman), since Jasmine's grandmother, Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace), reckons Chrissie is the one responsible.

However, dobbing Chrissie in would surely uncover the real truth, and she wasn't prepared to take that risk.

Oscar was well on-board with her plan to leave, but was under the illusion that it was just a short trip to go travelling to Thailand, and that eventually he would return to his family in Walford.

Jasmine explained that they'd have to find the money for flights and accommodation very quickly, as she wasn't prepared to wait around for over a month. Wanting to show his commitment, Oscar agreed.

However, later in today's instalment, Max was warned by Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) that Jasmine has a dark side, and he decided to do some digging. He overheard her speaking to her adoptive mother on the phone, begging for some cash so she could flee.

Jasmine roped Oscar (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) into her plan. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

When her plan was shut down, Max emerged from behind a door and told her that he'd overheard every word and planned to tell Oscar.

Jasmine freaked out and began to threaten Max, and when he retaliated, she screamed out and pushed him backwards, telling Kat and Oscar that he'd just attempted to kiss her.

But will they believe her lie? Let's face it, love rat Max has a bad record, so it's likely that they'll take her side...

