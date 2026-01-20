❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
EastEnders' Jasmine Fisher unleashes shocking lie as Max Branning rumbles her in BBC iPlayer release
Warning: Contains spoilers for Tuesday's episode of EastEnders, which airs on BBC One at 7.30pm or can be streamed now on BBC iPlayer.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Tuesday, 20 January 2026 at 10:19 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad