It's a big week for Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) in EastEnders next week, as the walls begin to close in and he's forced to bravely admit to his mental health battle.

Mark Fowler (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) reveals that he's under pressure to expose Ravi's position as police informant, and the two men end up quarrelling in Walford Common. As Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) surveys her partner's injuries, she notices a number of self-harm scars.

Meanwhile, Lauren Beale (Jacqueline Jossa) is under pressure to make a good impression at the car lot and tries to flog a vintage motor. Things turn disastrous when it's stolen by a thug.

Plus, there's concern for Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) amid Nigel Bates's (Paul Bradley) relocation into a care home, and Oscar Branning (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) is up to mischief with Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and Elaine Peacock's (Harriet Thorpe) councillor campaigns.

Here's everything happening in EastEnders between Monday 9th and Thursday 12th March.

4 EastEnders spoilers for next week

1. Ravi Gulati crumbles as Mark Fowler's line of work is exposed

Mark Fowler (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) is under pressure to expose Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) as a police informant. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The drugs gang plies pressure onto Mark to find the informant, and he tracks down Ravi to the Boxing Den. The men exchange a war of words but they quickly snap out of it when Zack arrives.

Ravi tries to call Mark’s bluff, but matters are only made worse when Priya pleads her partner's innocence. With Mark's eyebrow raised, he heads over to their flat to search for evidence, but is caught in the act.

In a desperate attempt to shut him down, Ravi bundles Mark into his car and drives him to some woodland. Priya is terrified of the consequences and has to reveal all to Vicki about what's going on. She's insistent that her brother wouldn't get involved with a gang, and is shocked when Phil corroborates the story.

Ravi is struggling with his mental health. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

On Walford Common, an unstable Ravi reveals the truth to Mark and then goads him into a fight. It seems that their battle is stopped by Priya, who notices Ravi's self-harm scars when cleaning his injuries.

She's deeply concerned for his mental wellbeing, but he rushes out to the gym to avoid her questioning. Priya decides to stage an intervention - revealing to Jack that Ravi compromised his position as an informant - before instructing him to go to the doctors.

He breaks down in tears, crying into her arms. Will he be able to get the help he needs?

Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) is worried for her safety. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, Vicki is feeling unsafe and Ross tries to reassure her that they'll be ok. Mark tears strips off them both for getting involved, later telling Ross that he has to hand over the informant to ensure that their family will be unharmed.

Vicki asks Phil to step in, while Priya and Ravi shift their focus to his mental health. It's clear he's not being totally truthful with the doctor, and he's placed on a waiting list.

Priya is angered by the lack of urgency and they agree to a medication plan, with Ravi promising he's on the path to recovery.

2. Lauren Beale is attacked as a classic car is stolen

Lauren Beale (Jacqueline Jossa) goes for a spin with Mark. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

News reaches Walford that Jay has put the classic car on the market, and Lauren is worried about her future. Penny reckons she should put in a pitch to the bank to secure a mortgage and buy it herself, and when she's knocked back, Ian suggests asking Max for the cash.

Max is strongly against the idea, and Cindy makes it her problem. She antagonises him about his lack of investment, and he's forced to make a U-turn and cough up the money. He heads to The Vic to celebrate with Lauren, though following their respective conversations with Peter and Jack, it becomes clear that they have very different ideas about the new business partnership.

When left alone, a man steals the motor. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Lauren thinks she'll be manager, but Max intends to run it. She desperately tries to prove her ability, and tells her dad she'll flog the classic car on the pitch outside within 24 hours.

Mark shows some interest, and she decides to take him for a spin in the hope he'll buy it. He admits that he doesn't have the funds, but will take her for some lunch to make up for the disappointment.

During a moment when he leaves her unattended, a thug strolls over and attacks Lauren, before grabbing the keys and driving off into the distance.

Will Lauren be ok?

3. Oscar Branning meddles with Ian Beale and Elaine Peacock's campaign

Oscar Branning (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) causes some mischief. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Oscar is feeling pretty heartbroken after losing Jasmine, and he's trying his best to mask his disappointment over his failed relationship. He heads to drown his sorrows, and is surprised by an offer from Ian the next day.

Following some advice from Vicki, he asks Oscar to help in his campaign to become Walford councillor. However, Elaine has beat him to it and has already enlisted Oscar's cooperation in creating a smear campaign against her rival.

Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) realise they've been played. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ian rumbles their plan, and he and Elaine both realise that they've been played.

How will they react to his secret scheming?

4. Lexi Pearce is broken over Nigel Bates's new living arrangement

Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) is feeling lost without Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Nigel is now living in a care home, and Phil can't bring himself to go and visit him. He feels like he's failed him - having promised to be there until the very end - and offers to accompany Sam to her radiotherapy appointment instead.

Phil isn't alone in feeling bad for Nige, as Lexi is missing him, and Callum agrees to take her to visit the care home with Julie.

She takes time off to spend the day with him. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The next day, she feigns illness in a bid to spend the day with Phil and Sam, and Callum realises that she's fibbing. He tells her that if her poor health continues, they'll have to speak to a doctor - but it soon becomes clear that she's actually hiding her true feelings about Nigel.

Will Callum be able to help?

