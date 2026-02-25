Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) has taken a turn for the worse in EastEnders.

The character's mental health has declined in recent months, intensified by son Nugget's (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) diagnosis with epilepsy – something he is responsible for.

The teenager suffered a serious head injury during an altercation with his father, who had been spiked by vengeful Nicola and Harry Mitchell (Laura Doddington and Elijah Holloway).

Panic set in when Ravi failed to return home. He'd fallen into the pit at the garage, and began to suffer intense hallucinations of late father Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry).

Lashing out towards the villain, he was unaware that Nugget was actually stood in front of him.

After being discharged from hospital, Nugget suffered an absence seizure, sparking concern with his parents. He then began to seize behind the wheel of a car, and they rushed him back to the emergency department.

Doctors confirmed that he had likely developed epilepsy.

In today's episode, he was stood in line at McKlunky's takeaway when he fell to the ground again. Best mate Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) rushed to his rescue and alerted Ravi, while the other teens watched on in horror.

When he returned home, Nugget was embarrassed to realise he'd wet himself, and strolled off to his room. Ravi was mortified that he wasn't there for his son, and told girlfriend Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) that he was going to do whatever it took to make things right.

They were startled to realise that their son had gone missing, and Ravi rushed out.

In the park, Nugget was taking a moment to reflect on the day's events before heading to the pharmacy. Ravi promised to accompany him to retrieve his medication, but disaster soon struck.

The pharmacist revealed that his meds hadn't been properly dispensed, and were likely to be in a stock room. As he was the only one working that shift, he was unable to go and find them and leave the shop counter unmanned.

Ravi explained that he wasn't prepared to wait any longer, and wanted the pills immediately.

Bea Pollard (Ronni Ancona) was behind him in the queue, and as she stepped forward to be served, Ravi locked the pharmacy door and ordered the worker to do his job.

Will everyone be OK, or will Ravi spiral even further?

