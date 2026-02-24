Another big week in Albert Square is fast approaching, with the long-awaited return of Clare Bates (Gemma Bissix) to EastEnders.

She's back to see stepdad Nigel (Paul Bradley), and is upset to see him so fragile and confused. Clare also finds opportunity to clash with stepmum Julie (Karen Henthorn), ahead of his move into a care home.

Meanwhile, amid Tim Walton's (Tom Ratcliffe) blackmail, Max Branning (Jake Wood) intervenes and swears to make him regret ever messing with Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) and Callum Highway (Tony Clay)!

Elsewhere, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) worries about Mark Fowler (Stephen Aaron-Sipple), and there's an interesting development at the Trueman household.

Here's everything happening in EastEnders between Monday 2 and Thursday 5 March.

5 EastEnders spoilers for next week

1. Max Brannings takes matters into his own hands with Tim Walton

Max Branning (Jake Wood) coaxes Tim Walton (Tom Ratcliffe) into his car. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

There's a turbulent time ahead for the Carters, as Linda (Kellie Bright) admits to Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) that she could've stopped Tim's 'test' on Callum.

Elaine reckons the best thing she can do is to stay quiet - though she fails to heed this advice, and decided to tell Johnny the truth. He's furious with her for interfering, and even more so when she shows up at his office to launch a verbal attack at Tim.

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) informs son Johnny (Charlie Suff) about Max's plan. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Johnny orders her out, before agreeing to go for a drink with his dodgy investor. He's keen to keep him on side, but things go from bad to worse when Callum catches them together.

Fed up of seeing her son messed about, Linda confides in Max about the ordeal - and he takes matters into his own hands and pretends to be Tim's taxi driver. She quickly alerts Johnny to what has happened, but he insists that he has bigger fish to fry and must try sort out his relationship with Callum.

Is this the last we've seen of Tim? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Callum is furious, but left guilt-ridden when Johnny tries to explain that he was trying to protect him and Lexi (Isabella Brown). Elsewhere, Max makes it clear that Tim should never step foot in Walford again.

What lengths has he gone to, and will this bring an end to Johnny and Callum's turmoil?

2. An emotional week for Nigel Bates as stepdaughter Clare returns

Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) requests to see Clare (Gemma Bissix), but can't recognise her. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After Nigel's near-death experience, Julie and Phil (Steve McFadden) came to the conclusion that they would have to seek alternative care options. She's pleased to hear that a place in a care home has come available for when he's ready to leave hospital.

However, the pair are handed yet another big decision to make when he insists on seeing estranged stepdaughter Clare. The two haven't seen one another in years, after he disapproved of her promiscuous ways as she journeyed into adulthood.

Julie Bates (Karen Henthorn) clashes with Clare. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Phil reckons she should know about his young-onset dementia, but Julie isn't convinced. However, when Lexi hears of the unfolding situation, she makes a plea that convinces Julie to make the difficult phone call.

The next day, as Clare arrives in Walford, she reunites with old pal Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) and then makes her way to the Mitchell residence. The tension can be cut with a knife between Julie and Clare, and Phil insists that they can't bring their drama to the hospital.

Clare reunites with old friend and colleague Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

She's shaken to see him look so fragile, and is upset when he fails to recognise her.

Later, Clare receives some support from Lexi, who urges her to make things up with Nigel while she still can. The two decide to discharge him from hospital, something which enrages Julie, and bring him back to The Vic for a special party in his honour.

Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) and Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) prepare the special event, with the community rallying together to give him a warm welcome.

The residents throw a special party for Nige before he moves into the care home. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

With the atmosphere still frosty between Julie and Clare, Chelsea offers some advice in the hope they can resolve their differences. Meanwhile, Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) deals some words of wisdom to Julie and Phil ahead of Nigel's huge life change.

After a beautiful evening, Phil, Julie and Clare take Nige' to his new home, with the enormity of the situation beginning to sink in.

3. Ravi Gulati worries for Mark Fowler after a police sting

Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) hears of a police sting that could bring Mark Fowler (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) down. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Following Ravi's mental health episode, Priya tries to reassure their children Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) and Avani (Aaliyah James) that he'll be ok. Jack is concerned about his ability to continue the informant work, but he's insistent that he can handle it.

However, when he learns that the police are planning a sting operation that would bring down lower-tier people within the drugs gang, Ravi fears for Mark's freedom.

Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) urges him to keep quiet. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Priya demands that he stays out of the matter, even if Mark is arrested, but he can't resist meeting up for a drink with his new mate and telling him everything. However, when Priya arrives, he backtracks and stops himself.

She asserts that if he steps in, he'll lose everything.

As the week goes on, the two remain at odds over whether to warn Mark or not. Meanwhile, Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) asks her brother to take her out, but he tells her she's got a job to do first.

4. Patrick Trueman is becoming reliant on AI Anthony

Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) is becoming reliant on artificial intelligence. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

At Christmas, Patrick (Rudolph Walker) was left riddled with guilt after the death of son Anthony (Nicholas Bailey). Just hours before, he'd wished that he was the one to die rather than eldest son Paul (Gary Beadle).

Youngster Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) tried to combat his grief by making an artificial intelligence version of Anthony, something which initially horrified Patrick.

Can his family make a breakthrough? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

However, in upcoming scenes, he's becoming increasingly more reliant on the technology and Yolande is worried for her husband.

Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) can see how much AI Anthony is affecting those around him, and pays a visit to the Trueman household in the hope Patrick will open up.

5. Howie Danes tries to reignite the spark with Kim Fox

Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) wants a future with Kim Fox (Tameka Empson). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Back in December, Howie was shamed by the Trueman clan for blackmailing Oscar Branning (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) into handing over Patrick's betting winnings.

Kim (Tameka Empson) kicked him out, and he seemed to vanish - until Anthony's funeral, where he turned up on the doorstep and offered his condolences.

Next week, it seems that he's keen to get back in Kim's good books, and is pleased when she confides in him about her fears for Patrick. After heading to speak with Patrick himself, he's pleasantly surprised by the reception he receives.

Patrick urges Howie not to waste any time and to try and win Kim back.

Boosted by his words, he plans a surprise at The Prince Albert. Kim is lured to the bar, where she find Howie serenading her and surrounded by drag queens.

How will she react?

