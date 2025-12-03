The end is surely nigh for Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) in EastEnders, as fiancée Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) is now very aware of his scheming behaviour.

It all kicked off earlier in the year when Kim bemoaned their financial issues, noting that things were a lot more comfortable for her during her marriage to Vincent Hubbard (Richard Blackwood).

Howie was desperate to prove that he could financially support his family, and took on another job as a parcel delivery courier.

Anthony was determined to bring down Howie. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

He also betrayed the Trueman family, blackmailing Oscar Branning (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) into handing over Patrick's (Rudolph Walker) betting winnings that he stole.

The Brannings have kept shtum about his devious ways ever since, though in today's episode, Oscar couldn't resist spilling to Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey).

The doctor was already aware that Howie had stolen Penny's (Kitty Castledine) ring to propose to Kim, though the fact he had also conned his beloved dad projected Anthony to breaking point.

He returned home to the engagement celebrations and warned Howie that he was preparing to make a speech that would unveil his dastardly behaviour. As he stood in front of the family, he clearly had second thoughts, though some words from Patrick changed that.

The floor fell from beneath Kim's feet. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

The Walford legend said that he considered Howie to be like another son, words that ignited fury in Anthony. Enraged, he began to tears strips off Howie, while a devastated Kim watched on.

Having already lost her influencer status this week, how will she move forward with both her professional and personal lives in tatters?

