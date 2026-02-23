Callum Highway's (Tony Clay) future in policing may be over, after being caught taking part in a sham robbery.

The EastEnders character was left reeling last week when boyfriend Johnny Carter's (Charlie Suff) investor, Tim Walton (Tom Ratcliffe), asked him to complete an illegal activity.

The dodgy businessman wanted some intel on a rival lawyer, and hoped that Callum could gain some information on his criminal past that would give him the upper hand.

Callum firmly disapproved of the idea, saying that he wasn't prepared to jeopardise his career. He couldn't believe that Johnny wanted him to even pretend that he'd attempted to.

After receiving a firm "no", Tim decided to play dirty.

Callum Highway (Tony Clay) and Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) are at loggerheads. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

News reached Callum from his estranged husband Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) - who recently filed for divorce - that if he didn't retrieve a USB stick from an address, he'd spend another 10 years behind bars. Ben is already serving a sentence in a Manchester prison for fraudulent behaviour in America.

Callum was completely torn over what to do, and Johnny urged him not to get involved.

However, he couldn't help but consider the impact that a longer sentence would have on Ben's daughter Lexi Pierce (Isabella Brown). She's already faced enough upheaval, with the death of mum Lola (Danielle Harold) and departure of stepdad Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick).

In today's episode, he explained his dilemma to Ben's mum Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) and brother Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), and they offered to assist in the search for the USB stick.

Meanwhile, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) was worried about son Johnny's heart being broken, fearing that involvement with Ben would resurface old feelings. She bumped into Tim, who explained he'd set up a test to see whether Callum was fully committed to his relationship.

Callum felt he had no option but to help 'Ben'. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

By this point, Kathy had already stepped into the getaway driver role, taking Callum and Ian to a swanky house. They broke into the property, only to discover the living room was rigged with CCTV cameras.

Ben's request was a hoax, orchestrated by Tim!

The trio raced back to The Queen Vic, where they were forced to come clean to Johnny about what had happened. Tim was hot on their heels, and presented the footage to a stunned Callum.

How will he escape this predicament?

