❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
EastEnders air explanation for missing character's permanent exit from the soap in early BBC iPlayer release
Warning: Contains spoilers for Tuesday's episode of EastEnders, which airs at 7.30pm on BBC One or can be streamed now on BBC iPlayer.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Tuesday, 10 February 2026 at 10:36 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad