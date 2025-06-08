The details of the video were shared by The Sun, with the publication reporting that he appeared in it with Strictly co-star Wynne Evans, as the two celebrated being selected for show's live tour.

In the video, filmed at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, Borthwick used the slur, saying: "Blackpool by the way. Absolute m********s."

The BBC told The Sun in a statement: "This language is entirely unacceptable and in no way reflects the values or standards we hold and expect at the BBC. We have robust processes in place for this."

Jamie Borthwick as Jay in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Borthwick, who has now been suspended, told the publication: "I want to apologise sincerely and wholeheartedly for the words I used in the video showing my reaction to making it through Blackpool week on Strictly. I am deeply sorry for any offence and upset my words and actions have caused.

"It is no excuse, but I did not fully understand the derogatory term I used and its meaning. That is on me completely. Now I am aware, I am deeply embarrassed to have used the term and directed it in the way I did. It was wrong.

"When I made the video, I was excited and caught up in the moment. Again, that is no excuse. But my regrettable actions are not a true reflection of my views, or who I am.

"I enjoyed every minute of my time in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom and the town itself. The people of Blackpool have always been amazing with the Strictly crew, dancers and cast members. I know they will be again for this year’s show and those in years to come. I am truly sorry."

Borthwick and his Strictly Come Dancing professional dance partner Michelle Tsiakkas were eliminated from the show in week 10, one week after the Blackpool show.

He didn't take a break from EastEnders filming while appearing on the dance competition series, as the two are filmed nearby and he was able to split his time between the two.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

