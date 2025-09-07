Borthwick, who has played Jay Brown on the soap since 2006, was suspended in June after a video came to light showing him using an ableist slur during his time on Strictly Come Dancing.

In the video, which was filmed at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, Borthwick is recorded as saying: "Blackpool by the way. Absolute m********s."

Jamie Borthwick. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

At the time, the BBC provided a statement to The Sun in response, reading: "This language is entirely unacceptable and in no way reflects the values or standards we hold and expect at the BBC. We have robust processes in place for this."

Borthwick, in turn, apologised in his own statement to the publication: "I want to apologise sincerely and wholeheartedly for the words I used in the video showing my reaction to making it through Blackpool week on Strictly. I am deeply sorry for any offence and upset my words and actions have caused.

"It is no excuse, but I did not fully understand the derogatory term I used and its meaning. That is on me completely. Now I am aware, I am deeply embarrassed to have used the term and directed it in the way I did. It was wrong."

It is currently understood that Borthwick's final on-screen scenes as Jay Brown have already aired, and it remains to be seen how his character will be written out.

Radio Times has reached out to representatives of Jamie Borthwick for comment.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

