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6 EastEnders spoilers next week: Penny Branning pregnancy twist as Nicola Mitchell goes into premature labour
Patrick is asked to record a video statement, Ross is suspicious of Vicki and Ian and Elaine are warring - again!
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Published: Tuesday, 24 March 2026 at 12:00 am
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