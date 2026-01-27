There's nothing EastEnders loves more than a classic love triangle plot – and one kicked off again in tonight's instalment.

Ad

We are, of course, referring to Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig), who is torn between partner Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) and her adoptive half-sister's half-brother, Zack Hudson (James Farrar).

Vicki and Ross were estranged for months, torn apart when his teenage son Joel Marshall (Max Murray) brutally assaulted her after becoming entwined in a sick online community of misogyny.

He's since been locked up in a young offenders institute, awaiting his trial.

Zack Hudson (James Farrar) offered to take Vicki Fowler's (Alice Haig) mind off the trial. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

At first, Vicki struggled to comprehend a future with Ross. Regardless of whether Joel was sent down, he'd always be a part of their lives.

Enter Zack, who decided to offer some much-needed words of advice, and the two ended up locking lips. Before it could escalate into something more serious, they were caught in the act by her aunt Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth).

Add Radio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google. Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news fromsee more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

Vicki was left guilt-ridden, as it was around that time Ross decided to show his commitment to her and ask for a second chance. She accepted, on the condition they take things slowly.

Today, Zack clocked that Vicki wasn't quite herself and invited her to his flat so that she could taste test some of the new recipes he was planning for The Vic.

She slouched across the sofa as he poured the wine, and sparks began to fly again. The pair began to speak about regrets – Vicki said she didn't have any, and Zack said he wished he hadn't spent so much time chasing after women when all he needed was son Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman).

Partner Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) had no idea of what was unfolding. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The conversation then turned back to Joel, and she expressed her doubts in the justice system and whether he could walk free.

Meanwhile, at The Vic, her brother Mark (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) clashed with Ross again.

Surprisingly, on this occasion, the men avoided fighting and called a truce. Ross promised that he would look out for Vicki because he loved her.

But was the feeling mutual?

Back at Zack's flat, they passionately tore one another's clothes off before ignoring Ross's call and heading to the bedroom!

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.