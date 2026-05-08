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Rivals boss addresses adaptational changes with show’s gay love story: "I have a humanity agenda"
"What was really important to us was alongside the heterosexual love stories, telling a big, swooping gay love story.”
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Published: Friday, 8 May 2026 at 3:08 pm
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