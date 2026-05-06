Things certainly left on quite the cliffhanger at the end of Rivals season 1 and now, it's just a matter of weeks until brand new episodes land on our screens.

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The second season promises to be just as raucous as the first, with David Tennant's Lord Tony Baddingham making his anticipated return – and this time, he really does mean business.

Having been clobbered round the head by former lover and producer Cameron Cook (Nafessa Williams), it seems as though Tony's penchant for winning and getting one up on those around him follows him into the second season.

Teasing what's to come in Rivals season 2, series star Aidan Turner told TVInsider: "Everyone should be worried that Tony is going to target them next. Declan is quite a strong character, so he can deal with him. But I think Tony’s out for blood… Nobody escapes his gaze."

David Tennant stars in Rivals season 2. Disney+

Even Tennant himself thinks that Tony's desire to always win "feels a little unhinged", saying: "It is inconceivable now to him that Rupert can do anything but be crushed under his beautifully crafted brogue."

As for just how he'll be exacting revenge or seeking to regain power over those around him, we'll just have to wait and see! The first batch of season 2 episodes will grace our screens on 15 May, with the second instalment of episodes expected to land later on in the year.

The synopsis for the second season reads: "In the second season, the battle for the Central South West television franchise reaches fever pitch as the war between Corinium and Venturer enters a dangerous new phase.

"More ruthless than ever, Tony Baddingham is determined to dismantle his rivals piece-by-piece, weaponising scandal and manipulating those closest to him to maintain his grip on power."

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It continues: "Amidst the hedonistic glamour of 80s excess, the personal lives of our Rutshire heroes spiral into chaos. Marriages fracture under the weight of ambition, illicit affairs threaten to shatter families, and long-buried secrets ignite with explosive consequences.

"As rivalries push everyone to the brink, loyalties are tested and hearts are broken in the pursuit of victory. But what is the true cost of war?"

As well as Tennant and Turner returning, Alex Hassell of course reprises his leading role as Rupert Campbell-Black while other returning faces include Bella Maclean, Victoria Smurfit, Claire Rushbrook, Oliver Chris, Lisa McGrillis, Emily Atack, Rufus Jones, Luke Pasqualino, Catriona Chandler and Annabel Scholey.

New additions to the cast include Rupert Everett as Malise Gordon, Rupert's former coach and Helen's new husband, as well as Holly Cattle, Oliver Dench, Amanda Lawrence, Bobby Lockwood, Eliot Salt, Maxim Ays and Jonny Weldon.

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Rivals season 1 is available to stream on Disney+. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £4.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year. Season 2 will be released on 15 May.

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