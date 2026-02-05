There are set to be twists and sex aplenty in the new season of Rivals, which has now announced its much-anticipated release date – as well as a brand new release schedule and glitzy trailer.

The first season of the hit Jilly Cooper adaptation series debuted in October 2024, with all episodes available to stream at once. This time around, the show is shaking things up with season 2 arriving in two separate six-episode batches.

The first is set to debut on Friday 15th May with a three-episode premiere, while the second batch will follow later in the year on Disney+ in the UK.

So, we can expect an extended run of Rivals fun – 12 episodes, to be exact – even though we can hazard a guess that we'll be left more than wanting after the first batch of episodes land on the streamer.

The trailer itself gives us a taste of what's to come and while it may be under a minute long, it's clear to see that Rivals has lost none of its edge that made season 1 such a hit.

It opens with an introduction from Sarah Stratton (Emily Atack) and Beattie Johnson (Annabel Scholey), who are sitting proudly on the set of their new show, Uncensored. "Welcome to the naughtiest show on television," Sarah says.

We then pan to a helicopter flying down and David Tennant's Lord Tony Baddingham using a walking stick to steady himself. As previously announced, Tennant is reprising his role – but it looks as though he's not about to forget what happened, as he makes a smart quip about his season finale injury, saying: "Sorry I'm late, darling. I've had a terrible headache."

But as the trailer reveals, Tony seems chummy with Cameron (Nafessa Williams) and vows to go to war, holding her hand up in the air as he makes his company-wide statement.

Does he genuinely not remember that she clubbed him over the head, is he pretending he has a case of amnesia or have the two patched things up? Something tells us it will be a complicated mess – which we personally cannot wait for.

The trailer then continues on in the deliciously dramatic way of the series, with bottles of champagne being popped, plenty of steamy sex scenes and a sneak peek at Hayley Atwell, who plays new character Helen Gordon, Rupert's ex-wife and the mother of his daughters.

David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham in Rivals season 2. Disney Plus

The synopsis for season 2 reads: "The battle for the Central South West television franchise reaches a fever pitch as the war between Corinium and Venturer enters a dangerous new phase. More ruthless than ever, Tony Baddingham is determined to dismantle his rivals piece-by-piece, weaponising scandal and manipulating those closest to him to maintain his grip on power.

"Amidst the hedonistic glamour of '80s excess, the personal lives of our Rutshire heroes spiral into chaos. Marriages fracture under the weight of ambition, illicit affairs threaten to shatter families, and long-buried secrets ignite with explosive consequences. As rivalries push everyone to the brink, loyalties are tested and hearts are broken in the pursuit of victory. But what is the true cost of war?"

Other new faces for season 2 include Rupert Everett as Malise Gordon, Helen's new husband and Rupert's former show-jumping coach, as well as Maxim Ays, Holly Cattle, Oliver Dench, Amanda Lawrence, Bobby Lockwood, Eliot Salt and Jonny Weldon.

Of course, it wouldn't quite be a return to Rutshire without our returning beloved cast that obviously includes Tennant, as well as Bella Maclean, Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, Danny Dyer, Katherine Parkinson, Victoria Smurfit, Claire Rushbrook, Oliver Chris, Lisa McGrillis, Emily Atack, Rufus Jones, Luke Pasqualino, Catriona Chandler and Annabel Scholey.

