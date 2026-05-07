The home summer of international cricket – and the build-up to the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup – begins with New Zealand's white-ball tour of England.

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Nat Sciver-Brunt's side will face the White Fearns in a three-match ODI series and a three-match T20 series in May as they ramp up preparations for the home tournament, which gets going next month.

Sophia Dunkley, Charlie Dean, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, and Sarah Glenn are among the key absentees from England's squad for the one-day series, but it is still packed with talent and includes first international call-ups for Surrey wicketkeeper batter Kira Chathli and Essex all-rounder Jodi Grewcock.

The hosts will face a tough test against a strong New Zealand squad, led by talismanic all-rounder Amelia Kerr, as they look to make a winning start to the new ODI World Cup cycle after their semi-final exit in India in October.

2026 is set to be an exciting year for English cricket and the start of the international summer is finally here – with extensive coverage of both the ODI and T20 series for UK viewers.

Radio Times brings you all the details about how to watch the ODI and T20 cricket series between England Women and New Zealand.

When is the England Women v New Zealand ODI series?

New Zealand's white-ball tour of England begins with the three-match ODI series, which starts on Sunday 10 May and runs until Saturday 16 May.

The three-match T20 series between the pair begins on Wednesday 20 May and ends on Monday 25 May.

How to watch England Women v New Zealand on TV and live stream

England all-rounder Alice Capsey. (Photo by Johan Rynners - ECB/ECB via Getty Images)

You can watch the England v New Zealand ODI series live on Sky Sports.

Games are split between Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket – starting at either 11am or 1pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

England Women v New Zealand schedule

All UK time. Full TV schedule not yet confirmed.

ODI series

Sunday 10 May

England v New Zealand (10:30am) Sky Sports Cricket

Wednesday 13 May

Saturday 17 May

England v New Zealand (10:30am) Sky Sports Cricket

T20 series

Wednesday 20 May

Saturday 23 May

Monday 25 May

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