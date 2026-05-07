❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Torchwood's Ianto Jones shrine gets preservation update after fans said goodbye to Cardiff Bay landmark
The tribute in Cardiff Bay was taken down last month.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 issues for £10
Published: Thursday, 7 May 2026 at 5:41 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Discover lighter, feel-good TV and film recommendations with Radio Times that fit around your plans. Less searching, more watching.
Subscribe now
Loading...
Ad
Loading...