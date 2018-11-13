Accessibility Links

Ryan Reynolds is a Pokémon in the weirdly fun Detective Pikachu movie trailer

The Deadpool actor makes his debut as an adorable Pikachu

Pika pika! Pokémon character Pikachu is on his way to the big screen in new movie Detective Pikachu and the trailer is… weirdly (and unexpectedly) fun?

We’re still getting our heads round it, but the little yellow Pokémon creature is voiced by Ryan Reynolds, meaning he sounds unnervingly like Deadpool. Thankfully he’s a lot less crude, but there are definite Deadpool undertones.

The movie will see him team up with a boy called Tim Goodman (Justice Smith) as they search through Ryme City to find out what happened to Tim’s missing father. Most people can’t understand Pikachu when he speaks – but Tim can hear him loud and clear.

To be honest, the whole thing treads a fine line between creepy and cute. Take a look and see what you think:

