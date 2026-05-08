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Mortal Kombat II's Adeline Rudolph on "honour" of bringing Kitana to life, her upcoming K-Pop thriller and future ambitions
"I didn't want it to feel like a gimmick or mimic anyone else's performance."
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Published: Friday, 8 May 2026 at 10:15 am
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