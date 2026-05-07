While the video games remain hugely popular, it's fair to say that none of the previous films in the Mortal Kombat seires have been lavished with critical acclaim.

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The last entry in the franchise in 2021 introduced a brand new character not featured in the games – Lewis Tan's Cole Young – but the new protagonist failed to especially resonate with fans, many of whom called for more favourites from the source material to be brought in for subsequent outings.

Well, this time around they've got what they wished for. A number of prominent new additions have joined the cast, led by The Boys star Karl Urban and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Adeline Rudolph, who play fan favourite characters Johnny Cage and Kitana, respectively.

Although reviews are far from universally positive – our own two star write-up called it an "outdated franchise deserves a mercy killing" – it does look like this new version is striking a chord more than previous film, with a decent score of 74 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes at time of writing.

Read on for everything you need to know about who's joined the cast – and who is back from last time out.

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Mortal Kombat II cast: Who stars in the video game adaptation sequel?

You can find the full credited cast list below. Scroll down for more information about the major players, including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Karl Urban as Johnny Cage

Adeline Rudolph as Kitana

Sophia Xu as Young Kitana

Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade

Josh Lawson as Kano

Ludi Lin as Liu Kang

Mehcad Brooks as Jax

Tati Gabrielle as Jade

Lewis Tan as Cole Young

Damon Herriman as Quan Chi

Chin Han as Shang Tsung

Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden

Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpion

Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn

Desmond Chiam as King Jerrod

Ana Thu Nguyen as Queen Sindel

Max Huang as Kung Lao

CJ Bloomfield as Baraka

Joe Taslim as Bi-Han/Noob Saibot

Karl Urban as Johnny Cage

Karl Urban as Johnny Cage. WB

Who is Johnny Cage? A fan favourite character from the games, Cage is known for his catchphrase "It’s showtime!" and a signature move that sees him use his extended middle digit to go from insult to pushing his sunglasses up the bridge of his nose.

What else has Karl Urban been in? You'll probably recognise Urban for his role as Billy Butcher in The Boys – while other key credits include roles in a number of sci-fi and fantasy film franchises; Éomer in The Lord of the Rings, Vaako the Riddick series and Dr Leonard “Bones” McCoy in Star Trek. He's also been in The Bourne Supremacy, Dredd, Thor: Ragnarok and TV series Almost Human.

Adeline Rudolph as Kitana

Adeline Rudolph as Kitana in Mortal Kombat II. WB

Who is Kitana? Another character from the games – armed with an iconic blue sash – Kitana is out for vengeance in this film after being enslaved by villain Shao Kahn and forced to fight for the Outworld.

What else has Adeline Rudolph been in? Rudolph is most notable for her role as Agatha in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and a recurring part as Minerva Marble in Riverdale. Meanwhile this isn't her first video game adaptation – she played Billie Wesker in Netflix's 2022 Resident Evil series. Previous film roles for Rudolph include Hellboy: The Crooked Man and recent horror flick Do Not Enter.

Tati Gabrielle as Jade

Tati Gabrielle as Jade in Mortal Kombat II. WB

Who is Jade? Another key character from the games, Jade is a childhood friend of Kitana and is armed with a steel bō staff.

What else has Tati Gabrielle been in? Gabrielle was a co-star of Rudolph in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – playing Prudence Blackwood – and has also had key TV roles in The 100, You, and Kaleidoscope. She's also someone who is no stranger to video game projects, having joined the cast of The Last of Us as Nora in season 2 and previously playing a role in the Uncharted movie.

Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn

Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn in Mortal Kombat II. WB

Who is Shao Kahn? A ruthless fighter and the Messianic ruler of the so-called Outworld, who enslaved Kitana as a child after vanquishing her father King Jerrod and now has his eyes on acquiring the region of Earthrealm,

What else has Martyn Ford been in? Ford is best known for his career as a bodybuilder but also has a fair few film credits to his name, with highlights including Kingsman: The Golden Circle and F9. More recently he's also had main roles on TV shows Those About to Die and House of David.

Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade

Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade in MortalKombat II. WB

Who is Sonya Blade? One of the rag-tag team of fighters who are working to stop Kahn from winning the upcoming tournament – and ally with Cage to achieve their goal.

What else has Jessica McNamee been in? A returning face from the previous film, McNamee rose to fame after appearing in Australian TV including roles in Home and Away and sitcom Packed to the Rafters. Film roles have included Battle of the Sexes and The Meg, while she's also set to appear in Evil Dead Wrath in 2028.

Ludi Lin as Liu Kang

Ludi Lin as Liu Kang in Mortal Kombat II. WB

Who is Liu Kang? Another of the powerful warriors who is out to defend Earthrealm from Kahn's threat.

What else has Ludi Lin been in? In addition to his role in the previous Mortal Kombat film, Lin has been seen in Power Rangers and Aquaman in addition to small screen roles in The Ghost Bride and Kung-Fu.

Mehcad Brooks as Jax

Mehcad Brooks as Jax in Mortal Kombat II. WB

Who is Jax? A super-soldier fitted with metallic arms who is also part of the ream aiming to stop Kahn.

What else has Mehcad Brooks been in? Brooks has had main and recurring roles in a number of high profile TV shows including Supergirl, Law & Order and And Just Like That.

Lewis Tan as Cole Young

Lewis Tan as Cole Young in Mortal Kombat II. WB

Who is Cole Young? The protagonist of the previous Mortal Kombat movie – Cole was an original character introduced for that film and does not appear in the games.

What else has Lewis Tan been in? After beginning his career as a stunt performer, Tan is now best known for his role as Rusty/Shatterstar in Deadpool 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine as well as parts in TV shows Shadow and Bone, Cobra Kai and Wu Assassins.

Mortal Kombat II is released in cinemas on 8 May.

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