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11 essential Marilyn Monroe films and why you should watch them, according to an expert
The BFI's Kim Sheehan has curated a season titled Marilyn Monroe: Self Made Star to coincide with the Golden Age icon's 100th birthday.
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Published: Thursday, 7 May 2026 at 7:00 am
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