Remarkably Bright Creatures has officially dropped on Netflix, an adaptation of the 2022 book of the same name by Shelby Van Pelt.

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The story follows a widow who bonds with an octopus at the aquarium where she works, as well as a wayward young man who is new to town and looking for family.

The book, and now the new film, explores themes of friendship and family whilst grief permeates its way through the narrative.

The new Netflix film has been directed by Olivia Newman, who also penned the screenplay alongside John Whittington. Newman is no stranger to book-to-film adaptations as she previously directed Where the Crawdad's Sing for the big screen.

Want to know more about the cast and where you've seen them before? Read on for everything you need to know about the stars of Remarkably Bright Creatures

Remarkably Bright Creatures cast: Full guide to actors and characters

• Sally Field as Tova Sullivan

• Meghan Heffern as young Tova

• Lewis Pullman as Cameron Cassmore

• Kingston Goodjohn as young Cameron

• Alfred Molina as the voice of Marcellus

• Colm Meaney as Ethan Mack

• Joan Chen as Janice Kim

• Kathy Baker as Mary Ann Minetti

• Beth Grant as Barb Vanderhoof

• Sofia Black-D'Elia as Avery

• Brandon McEwan as Erik



Sally Field as Tova Sullivan

Sally Field as Tova. Diyah Pera/Netflix

Who is Tova Sullivan? Tova is a cleaning lady of a Washington state aquarium who prefers the company of sea creatures to people. She carries the grief of both her son and husband who have died.

What else has been in Sally Field? Sally Field is a two time Oscar-winning actress and has been acting for over 60 years. She is known for her roles in Norma Rae, Places in the Heart, Smokey and the Bandit, Steel Magnolias, Mrs Doubtfire, Forrest Gump and The Amazing Spider-Man. On the small screen she has starred in Gidget, The Flying Nun, ER, and Brothers & Sisters.

Lewis Pullman as Cameron Cassmore

Lewis Pullman as Cameron. Diyah Pera/Netflix

Who is Cameron Cassmore? Cameron is a young drifter and member of the band Moth Sausage. He begins working at the aquarium to earn money to fix his car and later meets Tova who he gets taken in by.



What else has Lewis Pullman been in? The Emmy-nominated actor's acting credits include Top Gun: Maverick, Lessons in Chemistry, Outer Range, Bad Times at the El Royale, The Strangers: Prey at Night and Thunderbolts.

Alfred Molina as the voice of Marcellus

Alfred Molina as Marcellus. Dominik Bindl/Getty Images and Diyah Pera/Netflix

Who is Marcellus? Marcellus is a giant Pacific octopus who Tova often interacts with. It also serves as the narrator of the film.

What else has Alfred Molina been in? Molina is best known as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home - he clearly has a thing for the eight-legged sea creatures. His other credits include Chocolat, Frida, Boogie Nights and An Education.

Colm Meaney as Ethan Mack

Colm Meaney as Ethan. Diyah Pera/Netflix

Who is Ethan Mack? Ethan owns the local shop in town and keeps looks out for both Tova and Cameron.

What else has Colm Meaney been in? Meaney is best known for his iconic role as Chief Miles O'Brien in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, appearing in over 200 episodes. Elsewhere, he has starred in Under Siege, Layer Cake, The Damned United, Get Him to the Greek, and Law Abiding Citizen.

Joan Chen as Janice Kim

Joan Chen as Janice. Diyah Pera/Netflix

Who is Janice Kim? Kim is a member of Tova's knitting club called the Knit-Wits and loves a good gossip.

What else has Joan Chen been in? Chen is know for her breakthrough roles in The Last Emperor and Twin Peaks, as well as her acclaimed directorial work on Xiu Xiu: The Sent Down Girl.

Kathy Baker as Mary Ann Minetti

Kathy Baker as Mary Ann. Diyah Pera/Netflix

Who is Mary Ann Minetti? Marry Ann is also a member of the Knit-Wits and loves to bake.

What else has Kathy Baker been in? Baker is best known for her Emmy-winning role as Dr Jill Brock on the television series Picket Fences. Her filmography also includes Street Smart , Edward Scissorhands, The Cider House Rules, and Saving Mr Banks.

Beth Grant as Barb Vanderhoof

Beth Grant as Barb. Diyah Pera/Netflix

Who is Barb Vanderhoof? Barb is another of Tova's friends and a member of the Knit-Wits.

What else has Beth Grant been in? Grant has had roles in Donnie Darko, No Country for Old Men and Little Miss Sunshine. On the small screen she's been in Pushing Daisies, The Mindy Project and Grace & Frankie.

Sofia Black-D'Elia as Avery

Sofia Black-D’Elia as Avery. Diyah Pera/Netflix

Who is Avery? Avery runs a paddle-boarding shop and grows close with Cameron after the pair spend more time together.

What else has Sofia Black-D'Elia been in? She is best known for her lead role as Samantha Fink in Freeform's Single Drunk Female and for her roles in television series Skins, The Mick, The Night Of, and Your Honour.

Brandon McEwan as Erik

Who is Erik? Tova’s son, whose mysterious disappearance at age 18 drives the entire plot and defines Tova's grief, his past actions are essential to the novel's central mystery and eventual resolution.

What else has Brandon McEwan been in? McEwan's other acting credits include Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy and The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story.

Meghan Heffern as younger Tova

What else has been in Meghan Heffern? She is known for her roles in films and TV series such as Sex/Life, The Fog, Chloe, What If, and American Pie Presents: Beta House.

Kingston Goodjohn as young Cameron

What else has been in? The young actor's credits include The Boy Who Vanished and How to Lose a Popularity Contest.

Remarkably Bright Creatures is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

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