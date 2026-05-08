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Sitcom icons Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Chris O'Dowd discuss their earliest film memories – and voicing The Sheep Detectives
The Seinfeld and IT Crowd stars both appear in new family film The Sheep Detectives – and spoke to Radio Times for our Film Flashbacks series.
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Published: Friday, 8 May 2026 at 1:31 pm
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