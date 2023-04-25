As the first coronation in many of our lifetimes, the event is understandably being treated with huge amounts of anticipation. And while this is, of course, due to the historic significance of such an event, we reckon it’s also got a little bit to do with the extra Bank Holiday.

On Saturday 6th May, this country will stop and watch as Charles III is crowned King.

With all this free time off in May, you might find yourself wanting to learn a little bit more about the monarchy in which case we’ve got the perfect list for you.

In preparation for the big day, the RadioTimes.com team has put together this guide to the best castle tours and royal experiences to try. Doing it exactly what it says on the coronation-themed tin, this list features a range of fabulous days out to get you in a majestic mood.

To start, we’ve listed a number of traditional castle tours, all of which are current or previous homes to members of the royal family and are scattered throughout London and the UK for your enjoyment.

Then, we’ve got the best royal-themed experiences for those who want to try something a bit different. These range from bike riding tours and afternoon teas, to chocolate making workshops and a day out with our favourite royal mascot Paddington Bear.

So, whether you’re a hard-core royalist or a roundhead with a penchant for scones, we promise this list will fit you. Now, if one is ready, here are the top castle tours and royal experiences in the UK this May.

Plus, if you're looking for a way to commemorate our new sovereign, take a look at this list of the best King Charles III coronation memorabilia and souvenirs.

Best UK castle tours and royal days out at a glance:

Best UK castle tours and royal experiences to try in 2023

We've got 16 top-notch royal experiences for you to try this spring, featuring everything from horse riding to cocktail evenings. A lot of the royal days out happen in London, as this is where most of the monarchy's residences are, but we've also got plenty to try out elsewhere in the UK.

Castles, Palaces and Gardens with Afternoon Tea for Two

Virgin Experience Days

To start us off, this versatile voucher lets you choose from a range of stunning experiences across the UK, which all include a tour of a castle, palace or garden, followed by afternoon tea. They include the likes of Ashbridge House, which was once a home to King Henry VIII and Princess Elizabeth I, and Kew Gardens, which was once owned by King George III.

Buy Castles, Palaces and Gardens with Afternoon Tea for Two voucher for £89 from Virgin Experience Days

Buckingham Palace ticket and Changing of the Guard Tour

sung-shin Unsplash

The historic Changing of the Guard is an incredible spectacle thanks to the precision and rhythm of the soldiers. Taking place every day at 11am, you could see this from a prime spot all before a grand tour of the King’s home: Buckingham Palace. With this trip, you can see the opulent state rooms and works of art while learning about the history of the Royal Family.

Buy Buckingham Palace ticket and Changing of the Guard Tour for £68 at Viator

Tower of London Ticket Including Crown Jewels and Beefeater Tour

joseph-gilbey Unsplash

As Britain’s most infamous prison, the Tower of London is where historic figures Anne Boleyn, Thomas Cromwell and Lady Jane Grey all met their end. Now, you can see these grisly spots and the famous ravens that guard them in this Beefeater tour. In contrast, you can also see the shining beauty of the Crown Jewels that still stay guarded in the Jewel House.

Buy Tower of London Ticket Including Crown Jewels and Beefeater Tour for £29.90 at Viator

Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle Day Trip

simon-hurry Unsplash

What’s better than one castle tour? Two castle tours! On this day out, you can travel from busy London to sunny Berkshire to see two of the King’s royal residences.

You’ll start off with a tour of Buckingham Palace before hopping on the coach to take a trip down to Windsor. Once there, you can walk through the grounds of Windsor Castle, which have more than 900 years of royal history, and visit St George’s chapel where the late Queen Elizabeth II is now buried. Then you’ll return to London with a quick stop-off at Harrod’s on the way.

Buy Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle Day Trip from £117 at Viator

Kensington Palace Entrance Ticket

Nicholas Musilli Unsplash

Stroll through the lush gardens and state apartments of Kensington Palace, where Wills and Kate, Princess Diana and Princess Margaret have all lived. While there, you can see Queen Victoria’s childhood bedroom in the ‘Victoria revealed’ exhibit and learn more about over 300 years of royal history.

Buy Kensington Palace Entrance Ticket from £25.40 at Viator

Visit to Hampton Court Palace with Thames River Cruise for Two

Virgin Experience Days

If taking a leisurely trip down the Thames wasn’t inviting enough, this river cruise ends with a tour around the home of Henry VIII: Hampton Court Palace. With Tudor architecture, beautiful gardens and even a maze to get lost in, there’s plenty to enjoy at this 500-year-old castle.

Buy Visit to Hampton Court Palace with Thames River Cruise for £104 at Virgin Experience Days

If you enjoy being on the water, be sure to check out the other best London boat tours to try in 2023.

Other royal experiences in the UK

Visit to Westminster Abbey and Thames River Cruise for Two

Virgin Experience Days

See where it’s all happening on Saturday 6th May with this Westminster Abbey tour, complete with a Thames River cruise. Since 1066, Westminster Abbey has been crowning the UK monarch and is also the burial place of some of our most famous figures: Chaucer, Charles Darwin, Elizabeth I and Byron. It also features gorgeous stained-glass windows, gardens and the tomb of the unknown warrior.

Buy Visit to Westminster Abbey and Thames Cruise for Two for £70 at Virgin Experience Days

Royal London Bike Tour for Two

Virgin Experience Days

Fancy seeing London at a faster pace? If so, this four-hour bike tour is for you. Using parks and cycle lanes, this tour is designed to be pleasant and safe, with views of Kensington Palace, St James’s Park, the Palace of Westminster and more. Your bike will be provided and don’t worry, there will be a break for lunch.

Buy Royal London Bike Tour for Two for £56 at Virgin Experience Days

See a performance at the Royal Albert Hall

johen-redman Unsplash

Opened in 1871 by Queen Victoria as a tribute to her late husband Prince Albert, the Royal Albert Hall has been home to hundreds of plays, ballets and concerts over the years. Known for its iconic oval shape and ‘mushroom’ ceiling, it’s one of the most iconic concert halls in the world.

This year, it’s got plenty of great events going on, from the BBC Proms and school concerts to Ru Paul’s Drag Race on tour. Try and grab yourself a ticket to one of these amazing evenings.

Buy tickets to see a performance at the Royal Albert Hall from £45 at Ticketmaster

Horse Riding in Windsor Great Park

Virgin Experience Days

It's back to Berkshire for this special tour of Windsor Great Park. Not only is this 4,800-acre estate home to Windsor Castle, it also boasts the Royal Lodge where the Duke of York lives, and Adelaide Cottage, the home to Prince William and his family. Now, you can explore the park with a 60-minute horse riding session featuring an expert rider who’s there to help you.

Buy Horse Riding in Windsor Great Park for £80 at Virgin Experience Days

Royal Cocktails with Sharing Dishes for Two at Rubens at the Palace Hotel

Virgin Experience Days

Even the royals like the odd knees-up! Now you can enjoy their favourite cocktails at the five-star Rubens at the Palace Hotel in London. You’ll be served nibbles and platters as well as four cocktails to share, which are known to be enjoyed by the members of the royal family. They include a Brandy cocktail (Prince William), Vodka cocktail (Prince Harry), Vodka and Champagne (Princess of Wales), and Gin and Dubonnet (Queen Elizabeth).

Buy Royal Cocktails with Sharing Dishes for Two at Rubens at the Palace Hotel for £121 at Virgin Experience Days

Crown & Jewels Chocolate Making Workshop for Two

Virgin Experience Days

In this chocolate making workshop you can come away with your own set of priceless crown jewels. Over the course of 45-minutes, you’ll make three bars out of milk and dark chocolate infused with cinnamon and orange oil, set in a special diamond cut design. Then, you’ll make six piped praline crown shaped bonbons and eat it all with a scoop of blueberry ice cream.

Buy Crown & Jewels Chocolate Making Workshop for Two for £70 at Virgin Experience Days

Paddington Afternoon Tea Bus Tour for Two

Virgin Experience Days

This tour has turned up a lot in our guides recently. From the best London bus tours to the best Easter activities, we just can’t get enough of our favourite marmalade sandwich-eating bear.

In fact, one of our RadioTimes.com writers, Laura Wybrow, went to the experience and was amazed at just how many new anecdotes about the capital city she learnt, particularly about the royal family. Did you know a man called Michael Fagan created one of the biggest security scandals when he got into Buckingham Palace and climbed into Queen Elizabeth II's bed? (Luckily, the Queen wasn't there).

The virtual Paddington Bear tour guide did an excellent job of pointing out famous London landmarks, and the afternoon tea itself was delicious – there were scones, finger sandwiches and cakes aplenty, plus a real-life marmalade sandwich. A must-visit from us!

Buy Paddington Afternoon Tea Bus Tour for Two for £140 at Virgin Experience Days

Trip in Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee Carriage with Afternoon Tea for Two

Virgin Experience Days

With this luxurious experience, you can take a trip on an old-fashioned steam train while sitting in Queen Victoria’s real Golden Jubilee carriage from 1887. Expertly restored by owners Stephen and Qiuying Middleton, you’ll relax and hear all about the history of the train while enjoying a classic cream tea.

Buy Trip in Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee Carriage with Afternoon Tea for Two for £108 at Virgin Experience Days

For the train fans among you, we've also got a specific guide for the best steam train experiences to try in 2023.

Fortnum & Mason Champagne Afternoon Tea for Two in The Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon

Speaking of cream teas, you can experience a decadent champagne afternoon tea in the height of style at Fortnum & Mason. Since 1707, this business has become synonymous with the royal family, and now you can dine like them at the elegant Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon. With finger sandwiches, cakes and scones (or is it scones?) your day will be one of complete bliss.

Buy Fortnum & Mason Champagne Afternoon Tea for Two for £120 at Virgin Experience Days

Horse-drawn golden carriage through London

FREENOW

FREENOW, an app that usually lets riders in London book taxis, minicabs, e-bikes and more, is giving tourists the chance to ride like a royal in a gilded horse-drawn carriage. On Friday 28th April only, people using the FREENOW app can book their carriage ride and go on a tour around the Mall, Buckingham Palace, and the National Gallery.

Get horse-drawn golden carriage ride for free at FREENOW

For more great days out this spring, check out the best couple experience days and the best birthday experience gifts.