Heartbeat actor Bill Maynard dies aged 89

The actor has passed away following an incredibly varied career lasting over eight decades

Actor Bill Maynard, best known for starring in 90s police drama Heartbeat, has died aged 89.

His daughter-in-law confirmed to the BBC that he died in hospital in Leicestershire, adding, “He was larger than life and he just loved showbiz. He was so proud of the fact that he had been working for 81 years.”

Maynard played Claude Jeremiah Greengrass in Heartbeat on ITV from 1992 until 2000, and its spin-off The Royal in 2003.

However, the role was just a small part of the actor’s long and varied entertainment career. Maynard made his TV debut with Terry Scott in 1955 with comedy sketch show Great Scott, It’s Maynard.

So sad to hear of the passing of Leicestershire's Bill Maynard. Actor, comedian and broadcaster. No-one who worked with him will forget his massive energy and personality. Here's a promotional image from the BBC Radio Leicester archives of Bill up a telegraph pole in 1976! pic.twitter.com/I6ndFdY1wN — Stephen Butt (@KibworthStephen) March 30, 2018

He would go on to appear in various Carry On films and star in TV series including Oh No, It’s Selwyn Froggitt!, The Gaffer and In Sickness and In Health.

The actor’s final role was in the 2007 BBC drama The Moorside about the disappearance of Shannon Matthews. He was also a long-serving presenter on BBC Radio Leicester.