Manchester City need to beat Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening to keep their slim hopes of regaining the Premier League trophy alive.

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Pep Guardiola's serial winners can cut Arsenal's lead at the top of the table to two points if they see off the Eagles, although anything less than a victory could see the title decided before their next league outing.

The Man City boss has hinted that he will make full use of his squad to cope with his side's packed fixture list, which includes Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea. Omar Marmoush is among the players pushing to start after catching the eye with a goal as a substitute in last weekend's 3-0 demolition of Brentford.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner might also be tempted to ring the changes as he prepares for the Conference League final later this month.

The Eagles' place in next season's Premier League was confirmed following last Sunday's 2-2 draw against Everton, in which Jean-Philippe Mateta stepped off the bench to rescue a point. The French striker could take Jorgen Strand Larsen's place in the XI.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

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When is Man City v Crystal Palace?

Man City v Crystal Palace will take place on Wednesday 13 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Man City v Crystal Palace will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Man City v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Man City v Crystal Palace on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

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