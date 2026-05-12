❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
EastEnders confirms Assassin's Creed and Prime Suspect 1973 actor as villainous crime boss
The Walford newcomer has a wealth of roles under his belt.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 issues for £10
Published: Tuesday, 12 May 2026 at 4:15 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Discover lighter, feel-good TV and film recommendations with Radio Times that fit around your plans. Less searching, more watching.
Subscribe now
Loading...
Ad
Loading...