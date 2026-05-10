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EastEnders boss teases "emotional" Denise Fox scenes from blood cancer storyline after 20 years on the show
Denise Fox is set to be diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.
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Published: Sunday, 10 May 2026 at 3:58 pm
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