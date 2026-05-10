Denise Fox has been in Walford for 20 years now, but she faces her toughest time yet in 2026 and beyond.

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EastEnders has confirmed that the beloved character, played by fan-favourite cast member Diane Parish, is to be diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, a form of blood cancer.

Fans have seen the character struggling with extreme tiredness in recent episodes, and she will soon be diagnosed with the illness in a storyline that will rock Denise and her loved ones to the core.

Now speaking to Radio Times on the red carpet of the BAFTA Television Awards 2026, executive producer Ben Wadey has discussed the storyline further.

Wadey said: "Well, those stories, as with Ravi's mental health journey, which Aaron [Thiara, actor] performed so incredibly, our show is really good and powerful when we can be true to life and tell those stories about what it's like to face a life-changing diagnosis.

"And we knew... Di Parish, 20 amazing years at EastEnders, that we wanted something that pushed her forward and really looked at Denise as a character; who is she? Who is Denise Fox after 20 years in our show? And it's a story that allows us to examine her, and having seen some of the early material, you can see just how incredible Di is going to be playing this, it's gonna be really, really strong and emotional story coming out."

Diane Parish as Denise Fox in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes

The soap previously revealed that they are working with charity Blood Cancer UK on the storyline in a bid to portray it as accurately as possible, including exploring the impact of Denise's ethnicity on her medical journey.

Helen Rowntree, CEO of Blood Cancer UK, added: “It’s been a privilege advising the EastEnders team to ensure Denise’s storyline reflects the real experiences of people living with blood cancer and those who care for them.

"Blood cancers, which include leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma, do not discriminate yet experiences and outcomes can vary significantly, including by ethnicity."

Denise and Jack's marriage is currently solid. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

She added: "Being Black and living with an aggressive blood cancer like acute myeloid leukaemia can bring additional challenges. We hope viewers gain a greater understanding of blood cancer’s impact and we’re pleased this issue is being highlighted on a powerful platform, helping make a ‘hidden’ cancer more visible."

Fans will recall that Denise was absent from the New Year's Day flash-forward episode to 2027 but was alive and had apparently had an argument with spouse Jack Branning (Scott Maslen). Will the pair get through what lies ahead?

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