It's one of the most anticipated nights within the British TV industry and at long last, the BAFTA TV Awards is upon us for its 2026 ceremony.

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The likes of Adolescence and A Thousand Blows lead the nominations this year, with much of the nomination focus also on Andor, Channel 4's Trespasses and standout BBC hit The Celebrity Traitors.

The three leading ladies of Amandaland are also vying for the actress in a comedy category, while international TV dramas like The White Lotus, The Bear, Pluribus and The Studio are also up for their own awards.

There's plenty of fierce competition due to the fact that there's been so much incredible TV over the past year, so it only seems fitting that the occasion is marked in glamorous style, with a return to the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.

But when is the ceremony actually taking place, how can viewers watch it on TV, and who will be hosting this year?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the BAFTA TV Awards 2026.

When will the BAFTA TV Awards ceremony take place?

Adolescence. (L to R) Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller, in Adolescence. Courtesy of Ben Blackall/Netflix © 2024

The BAFTA TV Awards 2026 takes place on Sunday 10 May at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.

This year's show will include special performances from Norwegian artist AURORA, as well as singer-songwriter and star of The Celebrity Traitors, Cat Burns.

Burns is set to perform some hits from her album, How to Be Human, while AURORA will perform Through the Eyes of a Child, which comes from Netflix's Adolescence.

How can viewers watch the BAFTA TV Awards?

Cat Burns, Claudia Winkleman, Alan Carr, Nick Mohammed, David Olusoga & Joe Marler. BBC/Studio Lambert/Paul Chappells

As is the case in previous years, the BAFTA TV Awards will air slightly later than the actual ceremony, which actually takes place in the afternoon. For those of us watching at home, that means that the ceremony will start airing at 7pm on Sunday 10 May on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The ceremony is scheduled to air for two hours, meaning it will come to an end at 9pm.

Can I watch the BAFTA TV Awards red carpet?

You sure can! Fleur East and Roman Kemp will be live from the red carpet, with the stream set to kick off at 2:30pm on Sunday 10 May.

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Who is hosting the BAFTA TV Awards?

Greg Davies. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for the NTA's

Greg Davies is hosting the BAFTA TV Awards this year.

The comedian, actor, presenter and writer is best known for helming Taskmaster alongside Alex Horne but is also known for his work on The Cleaner, Man Down and The Inbetweeners. It's safe to say that Davies will likely be bringing plenty of laughs for Sunday evening's ceremony – something we cannot wait for.

On the announcement of Davies taking over the hosting duties this year, Emma Baehr, executive director of awards & content at BAFTA, said: "We’re excited to have Greg Davies hosting this year’s BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises.

"His sharp humour, warmth and energy will set the stage for an unforgettable night honouring the very best in British television. The ambition, craft, and sheer range of talent on-screen and behind it continues to raise the bar. We can’t wait to shine a spotlight on the creatives who defined 2025’s standout programmes."

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The BAFTA Television Awards 2026 take place on 10 May 2026.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

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