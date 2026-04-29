The White Lotus season 4 has recruited Laura Dern as a last-minute addition to the new episodes, where she'll be replacing the outgoing Helena Bonham Carter.

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New episodes of the mystery drama are currently filming on the French Riviera, with showrunner Mike White spinning us another yarn following an all-new bunch of holidaymakers.

Seven Dials and Harry Potter star Carter was one of the first actors announced to be joining the series with season 4, but her stay at The White Lotus proved to be short-lived as she parted ways with the production mere days into filming.

An HBO spokesperson told Deadline that "it had become apparent that the character which Mike White created for Helena Bonham Carter did not align once on set".

The role is now to be reworked to fit White's past collaborator Dern, whom he has previously worked with on HBO comedy-drama Enlightened, which ran for two seasons and earned her a Golden Globe.

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She also appeared in his 2007 indie film Year of the Dog, co-starring opposite The White Lotus season 1 guest Molly Shannon. Dern herself took an uncredited voice cameo in season 2, as the estranged wife of Dominic (Michael Imperioli).

However, that won't be the character she's playing in season 4. Rather, the lead character will be a version of Carter's vacant role, but modified to better suit Dern's sensibilities.

She joins a long list of established and rising stars in The White Lotus season 4 cast, including Vincent Cassel (Westworld), Steve Coogan (Legends), Alexander Ludwig (Vikings), Chris Messina (Based on a True Story) and Kumail Nanjiani (Taskmaster).

Laura Dern photographed at a screening in January 2026 Simon Ackerman / Getty Images

Specifics about each character are being kept under wraps for the time being, but we can expect the usual mix of oblivious tourists, frustrated locals and overworked staff drawn into the hotel's chaotic orbit.

The daughter of Hollywood veterans Bruce Dern and the late Diane Ladd, Laura Dern has forged a celebrated career including Blue Velvet, Jurassic Park, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Marriage Story.

On the small screen, she co-starred in both seasons of Big Little Lies and recently spoke hopefully about the prospect of a third, as did creator David E Kelley when he spoke to Radio Times earlier this month.

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The White Lotus is available to stream on NOW and HBO Max.

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