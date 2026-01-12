Of the films, the big winner had to be One Battle After Another, with wins for the film as 'best comedy or musical' (if you'd call it that), the best director award for Paul Thomas Anderson, the best screenplay award, and best supporting female actor for Teyana Taylor.

On television, unsurprisingly, we also saw another big night for Netflix hit Adolescence, with the series winning the best limited series award and then taking home three acting gongs for co-creator Stephen Graham, breakout star Owen Cooper, and The Crown's Erin Doherty.

Other notable winners included Timothée Chalamet, Jessie Buckley, Wagner Moura, and HBO drama The Pitt - which will finally arrive in the UK in the coming months.

It was certainly a ceremony to remember when watching from home, with comedian Nikki Glaser once again fronting the event.

So, here is a full list of winners from those nominatied from the Golden Globes 2026.

Golden Globes 2026: Full list of winners

Film categories

Paul Mescal, Pippa Harris, Nic Gonda, Jessie Buckley, Jacobi Jupe, Max Richter, Chloé Zhao, Steven Spielberg, Liza Marshall, Noah Jupe, Maggie O'Farrell on stage at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Best film - drama

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet - WINNER
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Best film - musical or comedy

  • Blue Moon
  • Bugonia
  • Marty Supreme
  • No Other Choice
  • Nouvelle Vague
  • One Battle After Another - WINNER

Best non-English language film

  • It Was Just an Accident
  • No Other Choice
  • The Secret Agent - WINNER
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sirât
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best animated film

  • Arco
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
  • Elio
  • KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2

Best female actor - drama

  • Jessie Buckley - Hamnet - WINNER
  • Jennifer Lawrence - Die, My Love
  • Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
  • Julia Roberts - After the Hunt
  • Tessa Thompson - Hedda
  • Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby

Best male actor - drama

  • Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams
  • Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein
  • Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine
  • Michael B Jordan - Sinners
  • Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent - WINNER
  • Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best female actor - musical or comedy

  • Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You - WINNER
  • Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good
  • Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
  • Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
  • Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee
  • Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best male actor - musical or comedy

  • Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme - WINNER
  • George Clooney - Jay Kelly
  • Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
  • Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice
  • Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Best supporting female actor

  • Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine
  • Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
  • Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
  • Amy Madigan - Weapons
  • Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another - WINNER

Best supporting male actor

  • Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
  • Paul Mescal - Hamnet
  • Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
  • Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly
  • Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value - WINNER

Cinematic and box office achievement

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • F1
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
  • Sinners - WINNER
  • Weapons
  • Wicked: For Good
  • Zootopia 2
Teyana Taylor at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Best director

  • Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another - WINNER
  • Ryan Coogler - Sinners
  • Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein
  • Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
  • Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
  • Chloe Zhao - Hamnet

Best screenplay

  • Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another - WINNER
  • Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
  • Ryan Coogler - Sinners
  • Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
  • Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
  • Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet

Best original song

  • Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen - Avatar: Fire and Ash; Dream as One
  • Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick - KPop Demon Hunters; Golden - WINNER
  • Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson - Sinners; I Lied to You
  • Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; No Place Like Home
  • Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; The Girl in the Bubble
  • Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner - Train Dreams; Train Dreams

Best original score

  • Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein
  • Ludwig Göransson - Sinners - WINNER
  • Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another
  • Kanding Ray - Sirāt
  • Max Richter - Hamnet
  • Hans Zimmer - F1

TV and podcast categories

Best series - drama

  • The Diplomat
  • The Pitt - WINNER
  • Pluribus
  • Severance
  • Slow Horses
  • The White Lotus

Best series - comedy or musical

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • The Studio - WINNER

Best limited series

  • Adolescence - WINNER
  • All Her Fault
  • The Beast In Me
  • Black Mirror
  • Dying for Sex
  • The Girlfriend

Best female actor - drama

  • Kathy Bates - Matlock
  • Britt Lower - Severance
  • Helen Mirren - Mobland
  • Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell - The Diplomat
  • Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus - WINNER

Best male actor – drama

  • Sterling K Brown - Paradise
  • Diego Luna - Andor
  • Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
  • Mark Ruffalo - Task
  • Adam Scott - Severance
  • Noah Wyle - The Pitt - WINNER

Best female actor - comedy or musical

  • Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
  • Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
  • Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
  • Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
  • Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
  • Jean Smart - Hacks - WINNER

Best male actor - comedy or musical

  • Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
  • Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
  • Glen Powell - Chad Powers
  • Seth Rogen - The Studio - WINNER
  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best female actor - limited series

  • Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
  • Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
  • Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River
  • Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
  • Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex - WINNER
  • Robin Wright - The Girlfriend
Stephen Graham, winner of the Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Movie Award for "Adolescence," speaks onstage during the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Best male actor - limited series

  • Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North
  • Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror
  • Stephen Graham - Adolescence - WINNER
  • Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Jude Law - Black Rabbit
  • Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

Best supporting female actor

  • Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
  • Erin Doherty - Adolescence - WINNER
  • Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
  • Catherine O'Hara - The Studio
  • Parker Posey - The White Lotus
  • Aimee-Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Best supporting male actor

  • Owen Cooper - Adolescence - WINNER
  • Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
  • Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
  • Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
  • Tramell Tillman - Severance
  • Ashley Walters - Adolescence

Best stand-up comedy performance

  • Bill Maher - Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
  • Brett Goldstein - The Second Best Night of Your Life
  • Kevin Hart - Acting My Age
  • Kumail Nanjiani - Night Thoughts
  • Ricky Gervais - Mortality - WINNER
  • Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

Best podcast

  • Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
  • Call Her Daddy
  • Good Hang with Amy Poehler - WINNER
  • The Mel Robbins Podcast
  • SmartLess
  • Up First from NPR

The Golden Globe Awards 2026 ceremony took place on Sunday 11th January 2025.

