❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Golden Globe Awards 2026 winners: Full list of winners from One Battle After Another to Timothée Chalamet and Adolescence
It was a big night for One Battle After Another and Adolescence.
Subscribe to Radio Times magazine and get 12 issues for £1
Published: Monday, 12 January 2026 at 7:20 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad