She came to prominence as a young Princess Anne in The Crown and as a wannabe influencer in Chloe, and hit the big time, winning an Emmy award as well as a Golden Globe nomination, for her role as a social worker in the acclaimed Netflix drama Adolescence.

Now Erin Doherty is returning to our screens in series two of the Disney+ period drama A Thousand Blows in which she plays cockney thief Mary opposite Stephen Graham’s bareknuckle boxer Sugar. But despite her high hit rate, why is she happy to spend months out of work – and how does she feel about going viral on social media?

You won an Emmy for your performance in Adolescence, but your acceptance speech had to be bleeped when you told the audience they were “all f**king stunning”. How did that go down at home?

I really tried not to swear but it just came out! I got back to the hotel and FaceTimed my sister to show her my award. We were both screaming, then my mum said, “You did swear, though.” So if I win anything again, I’ll shout out my mum and say sorry.

Did you expect Adolescence to be such a huge hit?

In my head, it was just going to be another phenomenal Stephen Graham thing. That man has made such gorgeous shows that haven’t exploded in America. He’s led by British culture and he wants to speak to the working classes about what’s happening here. I only filmed for three weeks and it was brilliant but I never thought, “This will be a defining moment of my life.”

Your CV isn’t that long: are you choosy about the roles that you pick?

If it doesn’t feel right, I don’t do it. I won’t just go, “Sure, that’d be a nice way to spend my time.” I can spend six months without work, and sometimes it’s scary, but I’d much rather do things that I’m deeply passionate about, or I’d feel a bit of a fraud. I’ve learnt to love it. How lucky am I that I get time in between projects?

Creatively, the silence in between characters is useful to build momentum for the next one. I’ll watch people on the Tube and in coffee shops, and it’s all brewing and bubbling – it gives me a library to choose from.

Have any of the roles you have played changed you?

Mary in A Thousand Blows. Embodying someone so ambitious feels empowering. I found it exciting to be in her head and think, “What do I want, and how am I going to get there?” I’m still a nice person but I’ve latched onto that idea. I might go home and chat to my sister and think, “I could have framed that a bit softer,” but there’s something about spending time in these women’s shoes and removing those airs and graces that does rub off on you.

Are you aware that the “Mary walk” has become a TikTok meme, with people copying it?

I’ve just heard about that! The truth is, the walk was borne out of the costumes that are so heavy it’s like wearing a pair of curtains around your waist, and you’re walking on cobbles, so you’re lugging yourself around and that seemed to suit Mary. It’s bizarre that it’s become a TikTok trend but if Mary’s pierced into the culture, that’s great.

You’re 33, so the roles you’re offered may change soon — you may be playing mums instead of influencers. How do you feel about that?

There was a period when women my age would just fall off the face of the Earth, so I feel grateful that I’ve come into this industry at a time where people recognise there are fascinating stories to tell about women who only get more interesting and complex as we age. I’d be excited to play a mum.

You’re rumoured to be playing the next Doctor Who, and there’s talk of a new series of Adolescence. Are either of those true?

I’ve heard the Doctor Who rumour and I’m into sci-fi and fantasy but I can honestly say there have been no discussions! I haven’t heard anything about Adolescence either, but of course I would do it again.

Is there another role or genre you’d love to try?

I rewatched Avatar recently and I’d bloody love to do that. I watched a clip of Kate Winslet acting [in a motion-capture suit] with just this metal cage and I thought it was amazing that she could pull that off. I’m drawn to a challenge that frightens me.

Famously, you played Princess Anne in The Crown. Some of your co-stars have said that job changed their view of the royal family. How about you?

The royals have never been a prominent part of my life, which was helpful because it meant I didn’t bring much reverence to the role. I treated it the same as I would a fictional character.

After hearing you play posh, are people surprised to hear you speak in your Crawley accent?

People are used to it now but when I was doing The Crown, you could see the surprise when I was like, “’Ello, all right?” But that’s a compliment!

