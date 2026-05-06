Disney+ has confirmed when The Bear will return for its fifth and final season – and fans won’t have to wait week-to-week for the conclusion.

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All eight episodes of the Emmy Award-winning FX series will premiere in the UK on Friday 26 June 2026, streaming exclusively on Disney+ at launch.

The announcement follows the surprise release of a new flashback episode titled Gary, which is streaming now on Disney+ and can be found by searching for "Gary" on the platform.

The bonus instalment was co-written by and stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal, following Richie and Mikey on a work trip to Gary, Indiana.

Season 5 will pick up the morning after Sydney, Richie and Natalie 'Sugar' Berzatto discover that Carmy has quit the food industry, leaving the future of the restaurant in their hands.

The official synopsis teases that the new partners will face "no money, the threat of a sale and a torrential storm" as they join forces with the rest of the team to pull off one final service.

Their goal? To finally earn a Michelin star – though the season will also explore whether a "perfect" restaurant is really defined by the food, or by the people behind it.

Jeremy Allen White will return as Carmy, alongside Ayo Edebiri as Sydney, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie and Abby Elliott as Sugar.

The half-hour series also stars Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Ricky Staffieri, Oliver Platt, Will Poulter and Jamie Lee Curtis appearing in recurring roles.

The acclaimed comedy-drama has become one of FX’s biggest critical hits since its debut, winning multiple Emmy Awards and earning praise for its high-pressure portrayal of restaurant life, grief, ambition and found family.

Read more: The Bear season 5 has to be the show's final run – and there's a key reason why

The Bear season 5 will premiere on Disney+ on Friday 26 June 2026. Gary is streaming now. You can sign up to Disney+ from £5.99 a month now.

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