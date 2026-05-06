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The Bear season 5 release date is finally confirmed following surprise bonus episode
The Bear’s final service is officially booked – and there’s a surprise flashback episode to stream right now.
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Published: Wednesday, 6 May 2026 at 5:34 pm
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