❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
The Bear season 5 has to be the show's final run – and there's a key reason why
Jamie Lee Curtis has hinted that the kitchen dramedy is ending – here's why that would only be a good thing.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Thursday, 19 February 2026 at 5:12 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad