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The Bear drops surprise episode ahead of final season – and its cliffhanger ending could have huge consequences
The hour-long prequel episode stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal.
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Published: Wednesday, 6 May 2026 at 10:27 am
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