Earlier this month, The Bear's Donna Berzatto star Jamie Lee Curtis hinted that the show was ending. When the hint came, it wasn't a surprise - after all, the fourth season ended with Jeremy Allen White's Carmy leaving the restaurant, meaning there would appear to be few avenues left to go down.

Now, it seems we have confirmation that The Bear's upcoming fifth season will indeed be its last, with Deadline reporting that sources have confirmed the news.

Ahead of season 5 even being confirmed, FX Chairman John Landgraf had said that the future of the show would depend entirely upon creator Christopher Storer's vision for the series.

He told Variety back in July 2024 that "we really don’t know" whether there will be a season 5, adding that "these decisions are really creative decisions" and "it’s really Chris [Storer’s] decision".

Now, it seems that creative road has reached its end, meaning fans will have just one more season to get to spend time with White's Carmy, Ayo Edibiri's Sydney, Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Richie and the rest of the characters.

When Curtis hinted at the show's ending, she posted an image of herself and co-star Abby Elliott on Instagram, along with the caption: "FINISHED STRONG! Surrounded by an extraordinary crew and group of writers and producers and scene partners on the show that Chris Storer created, completing the story of this extraordinary family that we have all fallen in love with. Got to finish it out with my baby Berzatto bear."

The Bear aired its first season back in 2022, and has released a new run every single year since. It has been an awards favourite throughout, although was at its peak in that regard during the first two seasons.

