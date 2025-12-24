Pluribus has blown viewers away with its first season on Apple TV, which unleashes a weighty sci-fi scenario on an unsuspecting protagonist played by Rhea Seehorn.

The actor reunites with her Better Call Saul collaborator Vince Gilligan for Pluribus, where she plays jaded novelist Carol Sturka; one of a few survivors of a hivemind virus that connects the world in seemingly perfect harmony.

The first season has explored what this outlandish idea would look like in practice, as well as the dark ramifications that come attached to this ostensibly utopian society.

In addition to Seehorn, Pluribus has seen a breakout turn from Karolina Wydra, marking a major comeback for the True Blood alum, who hadn't acted in five years – and no longer had an agent – when the audition came along (via The Hollywood Reporter).

As the first season winds down, and the award nominations come flooding in, here's everything we know so far about Pluribus season 2 on Apple TV.

Rhea Seehorn and Karolina Wydra star in Pluribus Apple TV

Good news! Pluribus is definitely returning for a second season, as Apple TV ordered two seasons when the show was announced – way, way back in September 2022 (via The Hollywood Reporter).

On the strength of Gilligan's previous work – chiefly Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul – the streamer also didn't ask for a pilot before bagging the show, which is a gutsy decision that has ultimately paid dividends.

Pluribus currently stands as one of Apple TV's most acclaimed original shows to date, and recently earned two nominations at the Golden Globe awards, with more nods doubtless to follow over the next year.

But when exactly can we expect Pluribus season 2 to drop? Well, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul were fairly reliable for sticking to an annual production cycle (apart from the latter show's final seasons, which were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic).

However, in a logistical sense, Pluribus is arguably more ambitious and elaborate show than either of those two, with careful planning required to pull of its mind-blowing stunts and set pieces.

According to Forbes, the second season isn't expected to start filming until spring 2026, and we'll need to allow for a lengthy post-production after the shoot wraps.

For this reason, we predict Pluribus season 2 will come approximately two years after the first – an increasingly common wait time – which would point to a launch window of autumn/winter 2027.

Of course, that's just speculation for the time being – we'll update this page when firmer details emerge.

Pluribus season 2 cast speculation

At the time of writing, there's no firm details on who will make up the cast of Pluribus season 2, but it's safe to assume that Rhea Seehorn will reprise the lead role of Carol Sturka.

The romantasy novelist's life changed drastically after an apocalyptic scenario played out, leaving her with only hive-mind handler Zosia (played by Karolina Wydra) and a small group of independent survivors for company.

Here's a reminder of the key players we met during Pluribus season 1:

Rhea Seehorn as Carol Sturka

Karolina Wydra as Zosia

Carlos-Manuel Vesga as Manousos Oviedo

Miriam Shor as Helen L Umstead

Samba Schutte as Koumba Diabaté

Pluribus season 2 plot: What could happen next?

Rhea Seehorn in Pluribus. Apple TV

Given how groundbreaking Pluribus has been so far, it's anybody's guess where the mind-being sci-fi series could go next – and even star Rhea Seehorn doesn't know.

Speaking to Deadline after her Golden Globes nod, she said: "As far as the finale, I loved it. I was immediately, desperately needing season 2. They are in the writers room now, and I have not asked any questions yet.

"I might just be surprised, right along with the audience."

Quizzed on what she'd like to see in future episodes, Seehorn added: "I hope to just keep getting to play with the complexity and the incredible authenticity of how human he’s allowing her to be and allowing me to play her.

"She really is this ultimate reluctant hero that is an 'everyman', which I think is really fun up against his sci-fi backdrop, because she’s often behaving in ways that are not the best, but many of us can completely identify with why."

Is there a trailer for Pluribus season 2?

Alas, there's no footage just yet – we'll update this page when that changes.

Pluribus is available to stream on Apple TV.

