We finally have the BAFTA TV Awards 2026 nominations in, and it's a big night ahead for Stephen Graham.

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Multiple nominations are in for the beloved Liverpuddlian actor, including 11 nominations for Adolescence and a further seven for A Thousand Blows.

Elsewhere, acclaimed Star Wars series Andor and Channel 4 historical drama Trespasses each boast six nominations, while The Celebrity Traitors boasts five nominations.

Meanwhile, Doctor Who legend Matt Smith is nominated for his turn in The Death of Bunny Munro, while EastEnders and Coronation Street go head to head with Casualty for the Soap award.

Read below for the full list of nominees at the BAFTA TV Awards 2026.

BAFTA TV Awards 2026 nominations revealed: Full list of nominees including Doctor Who legend and Netflix smash hit

Actor in a Comedy

  • Jim Howick, Here We Go
  • Jon Pointing, Big Boys
  • Lenny Rush, Am I Being Unreasonable?
  • Mawaan Rizwan Juice
  • Oliver Savell, Changing Ends
  • Steve Coogan, How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge)

Actress in a Comedy

  • Diane Morgan, Mandy
  • Jennifer Saunders, Amandaland
  • Katherine Parkinson, Here We Go
  • Lucy Punch, Amandaland
  • Philippa Dunne, Amandaland
  • Rosie Jones, Pushers

Children’s: Non-Scripted

  • A Real Bugs Life
  • Boosnoo! Production Team
  • Deadly 60 Saving Sharks
  • World.war.me (Sky Kids Investigates)

Children’s: Scripted

  • Crongton
  • Horrible Science
  • Shaun the Sheep
  • The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball

Current Affairs

  • Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel’s War (Exposure)
  • The Covid Contracts: Follow the Money
  • Gaza: Doctors Under Attack
  • Undercover in the Police (Panorama)

Daytime

  • The Chase
  • Lorraine
  • Richard Osman’s House of Games
  • Scam Interceptors

Drama Series

Erin Doherty and Stephen Graham in A Thousand Blows staring each other down
Erin Doherty and Stephen Graham in A Thousand Blows. Disney Plus
  • A Thousand Blows
  • Blue Lights
  • Code of Silence
  • This City Is Ours

Entertainment

  • The Graham Norton Show
  • Last One Laughing
  • Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
  • Would I Lie to You

Entertainment Performance

Romesh Ranganathan standing in front of a black backdrop, smiling
Romesh Ranganathan Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for Warner Bros
  • Amanda Holden and Alan Carr, Amanda & Alan’s Spanish Job
  • Bob Mortimer, Last One Laughing
  • Claudia Winkleman, The Celebrity Traitors
  • Lee Mack, The 1% Club
  • Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, Rob & Romesh Vs…
  • Romesh Ranganathan, Romesh: Can’t Knock the Hustle

Factual Entertainment

  • The Assembly
  • Go Back to Where You Came
  • Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars
  • Race Across the World

Factual Series

  • Bibaa & Nicole: Murder in the Park
  • Educating Yorkshire
  • See No Evil
  • The Undercover Police Scandal: Love and Lies Exposed

International

  • The Bear
  • The Diplomat
  • Pluribus
  • Severance
  • The Studio
  • The White Lotus

Leading Actor

Matt Smith stars in The Death of Bunny Munro; in this scene, he's singing into a microphone on stage
Matt Smith stars in The Death of Bunny Munro Sky UK / Clerkenwell Films
  • Colin Firth, Lockerbie: A Search for Truth
  • Ellis Howard, What It Feels Like for a Girl
  • James Nelson-Joyce, This City Is Ours
  • Matt Smith, The Death of Bunny Munro
  • Stephen Graham, Adolescence
  • Taron Egerton, Smoke

Leading Actress

  • Aimee Lou Wood, Film Club
  • Erin Doherty, A Thousand Blows
  • Jodie Whittaker, Toxic Town
  • Narges Rashidi, Prisoner 951
  • Sheridan Smith, I Fought the Law
  • Siân Brooke, Blue Lights

Limited Drama

  • Adolescence
  • I Fought the Law
  • Trespasses
  • What It Feels Like for a Girl

Live Event Coverage

  • Holocaust Memorial Day 2025
  • Last Night of the Proms: Finale
  • Ve Day 80: a Celebration to Remember

News Coverage

  • BBC Newsnight: Grooming Survivors Speak
  • Channel 4 News: Israel-Iran: The Twelve-Day War
  • Sky News: Gaza: Fight for Survival

Reality

  • The Celebrity Traitors
  • The Jury: Murder Trial
  • Squid Game: The Challenge Production Team
  • Virgin Island

Scripted Comedy

Lucy Punch and Joanna Lumley stood next to each other, smiling, with their arms folded.
Lucy Punch and Joanna Lumley for Amandaland. BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery
  • Amandaland
  • Big Boys
  • How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge)
  • Things You Should Have Done

Short Form

  • Donkey
  • Hustle and Run
  • Rocket Fuel
  • Zoners

Single Documentary

  • Grenfell: Uncovered
  • Louis Theroux: The Settlers
  • One Day in Southport
  • Unforgotten: the Bradford City Fire

Soap

  • Casualty production team
  • Coronation Street production team
  • EastEnders production team

Specialist Factual

  • Belsen: What They Found
  • Simon Schama: The Road to Auschwitz
  • Surviving Black Hawk Down
  • Vietnam: the War That Changed America

Sports Coverage

  • The 2025 Ryder Cup Production Team
  • The FA Cup Final - Richard Hughes, Sarah Williams, Nicola Kirk, Stephen Lyle, Andrew Clement, Andy Underhill
  • UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Production Team
  • Wimbledon 2025 Production Team

Supporting Actor

  • Ashley Walters, Adolescence
  • Fehinti Balogun, Down Cemetery Road
  • Joshua McGuire, The Gold
  • Owen Cooper, Adolescence
  • Paddy Considine, Mobland
  • Rafael Mathé, The Death of Bunny Munro

Supporting Actress

Aimee Lou Wood in a light green t-shirt looking troubled as Chelsea in The White Lotus season 3.
Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea in The White Lotus season 3. HBO
  • Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
  • Christine Tremarco, Adolescence -
  • Chyna McQueen, Get Millie Black
  • Emilia Jones, Task
  • Erin Doherty, Adolescence -
  • Rose Ayling-Ellis, Reunion
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P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award (Voted for by the Public)

  • Adolescence - Jamie snaps at the Psychologist
  • Big Boys - I Didn’t Make It, Did I?
  • Blue Lights - The Police are warned of an ambush to silence a key witness
  • The Celebrity Traitors - Alan Carr wins the Celebrity Traitors
  • Last One Laughing - Bob Mortimer and Richard Ayoade’s speed date
  • What It Feels Like for a Girl - Byron leaves for Brighton to start uni, where she uintroduces herself as Paris

Authors

RadioTimes.com's news and trends editor Lewis Knight. He is smiling, has brown hair and is wearing a green top and there is a bookshelf in the background
Lewis KnightNews and Trends Editor

Lewis is the News and Trends Editor at Radio Times and leads our approach to news, reactive content, and serving audience demands and interests. An obsessive fan of television and film, Lewis is a Nicole Kidman fanatic with a side of passion for science-fiction, art-house cinema and the latest HBO drama. Lewis has a degree in Psychology and a Masters in Film Studies. After working in advertising, Lewis worked at The Mirror for three years in community management and SEO, showbiz, film and television reporting.

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