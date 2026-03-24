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BAFTA TV Awards 2026 nominations revealed: Full list of nominees including Celebrity Traitors, Doctor Who legend and EastEnders
Adolescence, A Thousand Blows, Andor, and Trespasses lead the way.
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Published: Tuesday, 24 March 2026 at 12:16 pm
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