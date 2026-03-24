We finally have the BAFTA TV Awards 2026 nominations in, and it's a big night ahead for Stephen Graham.

Ad

Multiple nominations are in for the beloved Liverpuddlian actor, including 11 nominations for Adolescence and a further seven for A Thousand Blows.

Elsewhere, acclaimed Star Wars series Andor and Channel 4 historical drama Trespasses each boast six nominations, while The Celebrity Traitors boasts five nominations.

Meanwhile, Doctor Who legend Matt Smith is nominated for his turn in The Death of Bunny Munro, while EastEnders and Coronation Street go head to head with Casualty for the Soap award.

Read below for the full list of nominees at the BAFTA TV Awards 2026.

BAFTA TV Awards 2026 nominations revealed: Full list of nominees including Doctor Who legend and Netflix smash hit

Actor in a Comedy

Jim Howick, Here We Go

Jon Pointing, Big Boys

Lenny Rush, Am I Being Unreasonable?

Mawaan Rizwan Juice

Oliver Savell, Changing Ends

Steve Coogan, How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge)

Actress in a Comedy

Diane Morgan, Mandy

Jennifer Saunders, Amandaland

Katherine Parkinson, Here We Go

Lucy Punch, Amandaland

Philippa Dunne, Amandaland

Rosie Jones, Pushers

Children’s: Non-Scripted

A Real Bugs Life

Boosnoo! Production Team

Deadly 60 Saving Sharks

World.war.me (Sky Kids Investigates)

Children’s: Scripted

Crongton

Horrible Science

Shaun the Sheep

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball

Current Affairs

Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel’s War (Exposure)

The Covid Contracts: Follow the Money

Gaza: Doctors Under Attack

Undercover in the Police (Panorama)

Daytime

The Chase

Lorraine

Richard Osman’s House of Games

Scam Interceptors

Drama Series

Erin Doherty and Stephen Graham in A Thousand Blows. Disney Plus

A Thousand Blows

Blue Lights

Code of Silence

This City Is Ours

Entertainment

The Graham Norton Show

Last One Laughing

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Would I Lie to You

Entertainment Performance

Romesh Ranganathan Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for Warner Bros

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr, Amanda & Alan’s Spanish Job

Bob Mortimer, Last One Laughing

Claudia Winkleman, The Celebrity Traitors

Lee Mack, The 1% Club

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, Rob & Romesh Vs…

Romesh Ranganathan, Romesh: Can’t Knock the Hustle

Factual Entertainment

The Assembly

Go Back to Where You Came

Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars

Race Across the World

Factual Series

Bibaa & Nicole: Murder in the Park

Educating Yorkshire

See No Evil

The Undercover Police Scandal: Love and Lies Exposed

International

The Bear

The Diplomat

Pluribus

Severance

The Studio

The White Lotus

Leading Actor

Matt Smith stars in The Death of Bunny Munro Sky UK / Clerkenwell Films

Colin Firth, Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

Ellis Howard, What It Feels Like for a Girl

James Nelson-Joyce, This City Is Ours

Matt Smith, The Death of Bunny Munro

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Taron Egerton, Smoke

Leading Actress

Aimee Lou Wood, Film Club

Erin Doherty, A Thousand Blows

Jodie Whittaker, Toxic Town

Narges Rashidi, Prisoner 951

Sheridan Smith, I Fought the Law

Siân Brooke, Blue Lights

Limited Drama

Adolescence

I Fought the Law

Trespasses

What It Feels Like for a Girl

Live Event Coverage

Holocaust Memorial Day 2025

Last Night of the Proms: Finale

Ve Day 80: a Celebration to Remember

News Coverage

BBC Newsnight: Grooming Survivors Speak

Channel 4 News: Israel-Iran: The Twelve-Day War

Sky News: Gaza: Fight for Survival

Reality

The Celebrity Traitors

The Jury: Murder Trial

Squid Game: The Challenge Production Team

Virgin Island

Scripted Comedy

Lucy Punch and Joanna Lumley for Amandaland. BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery

Amandaland

Big Boys

How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge)

Things You Should Have Done

Short Form

Donkey

Hustle and Run

Rocket Fuel

Zoners

Single Documentary

Grenfell: Uncovered

Louis Theroux: The Settlers

One Day in Southport

Unforgotten: the Bradford City Fire

Soap

Casualty production team

Coronation Street production team

EastEnders production team

Specialist Factual

Belsen: What They Found

Simon Schama: The Road to Auschwitz

Surviving Black Hawk Down

Vietnam: the War That Changed America

Sports Coverage

The 2025 Ryder Cup Production Team

The FA Cup Final - Richard Hughes, Sarah Williams, Nicola Kirk, Stephen Lyle, Andrew Clement, Andy Underhill

UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Production Team

Wimbledon 2025 Production Team

Supporting Actor

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Fehinti Balogun, Down Cemetery Road

Joshua McGuire, The Gold

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Paddy Considine, Mobland

Rafael Mathé, The Death of Bunny Munro

Supporting Actress

Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea in The White Lotus season 3. HBO

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence -

Chyna McQueen, Get Millie Black

Emilia Jones, Task

Erin Doherty, Adolescence -

Rose Ayling-Ellis, Reunion

Ad

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award (Voted for by the Public)