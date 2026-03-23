Above: the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment trophy.

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Voting is now open for one of the most talked-about prizes at this year’s BAFTA Television Awards – the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award.

The award celebrates the most impactful scenes on screen over the past year and is the only category at the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises decided entirely by the UK public.

This year’s shortlist brings together six unforgettable moments spanning drama, comedy and entertainment – and viewers now have the chance to crown the winner themselves.

You can cast your vote now via the official BAFTA site.

As part of the vote, fans can also enter a prize draw for the chance to win one of 10 pairs of tickets to attend the ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall and the P&O Cruises After-Party on Sunday 10 May 2026.*

What is the Memorable Moment Award?

The P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award honours the scenes that got the nation talking – whether dramatic, emotional, hilarious or uplifting.

A jury of TV experts selects the shortlist, before handing over to the UK public to decide the winner. It’s the only BAFTA Television Award voted for by viewers, making it a true reflection of what resonated most with audiences.

This year’s nominees showcase the breadth of British television, from powerful drama to laugh-out-loud comedy and gripping reality TV.

The nominees

Below are the six shortlisted moments, presented in alphabetical order:

Adolescence – Jamie snaps at the psychologist

Jamie (Owen Cooper) becomes frustrated and then flies into a rage during his assessment by child psychologist Briony (Erin Doherty).

Big Boys – “I didn’t make it, did I?”

The Narrator (Jack Rooke) informs Danny (Jon Pointing) of his fate in the Big Boys finale episode, before Danny asks Jack for an alternate ending. A sliding-doors moment of the two potential routes Danny could take, becomes a powerful reminder of why anyone struggling should always choose to stay.

Blue Lights – The police are warned of an ambush plot

PC Grace Ellis (Siân Brooke) and DS Sean Mulholland (Brendan Quinn) are transporting criminal, George McClelland (Conor Mullen), when they receive news of an imminent attempt on George’s life. Exposed and unprotected, Grace must await instruction in order to survive.

Comedy legends Bob and Richard go head-to-head to try and make each other laugh on a speed date, while desperately trying to keep a straight face themselves. As they get to know each other, Bob discovers that Richard's parents used to work on different supermarket counters…'meats and cheeses, always pleases'.

The Celebrity Traitors – Alan Carr wins

In the nail-biting finale of The Celebrity Traitors, David Olusoga and Nick Mohammed are flabbergasted to discover that Alan Carr is a Traitor. After confessing all, Alan apologises and breaks down in tears but is comforted and congratulated by the others in a heartwarming end scene.

What It Feels Like for a Girl – Byron becomes Paris

Byron (Ellis Howard) shares an emotional farewell with her mum before boarding a bus to Brighton. Reflecting on her journey, she attends her first university lecture, introducing herself for the first time as Paris.

How to vote

Voting is open now and will close at 9pm on Wednesday 22 April 2026. To take part, simply head to the official BAFTA voting page and select your favourite moment.

As well as having your say, you can also enter a prize draw for the chance to win tickets to the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises*.

The ceremony itself will take place on Sunday 10 May 2026 and will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

*Enter by 9pm on 22nd April. UK residents 18+ only, T&Cs apply

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