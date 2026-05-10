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EastEnders spoilers for this week reveal aftermath of Ian Beale and Elaine Peacock's inevitable passion
There continues to be trouble on the Ian and Elaine front...
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Published: Sunday, 10 May 2026 at 10:36 am
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