If you're still not quite over Linda Carter's (Kellie Bright) surprise passion with Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) in yesterday's EastEnders, prepare for an even bigger shock...

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As election fever struck Walford, battle lines were drawn between prospective councillors Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe). The pair have been warring for months, each determined to win a vote from their neighbours.

It started with Ian's fury over her large billboard advertising her B&B's breakfast offer – something which would undoubtedly take away trade from his various businesses.

She refused to take it down, but they eventually found common ground and Elaine agreed to direct her guests towards his café and pie shop. She then accidentally injured Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), who was caught in the crossfire between their bickering, and Ian announced his intentions to run for local councillor.

Their individual campaigns have been less than harmonious. Elaine enlisted Oscar Branning (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) to sabotage Ian's efforts, but she had their fingers burnt when he decided to meddle with her work too.

Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) were running for local councillor. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

A brief truce was called in recent weeks, and they promised to respect one another. They even enjoyed a chip supper at the B&B, but became flustered when Linda arrived.

However, the amity was short-lived and Elaine asked Oscar to swap Ian's speech for an alternative version. He took to the stage to announce his plans for the area, but soon realised that he'd been sabotaged and began quoting lyrics from the Neighbours theme tune.

Yes, really.

Elaine realised that she'd made a mockery of him, but stepped up to say that nobody wanted to hear boring, rehearsed speeches and that they would be playing fair from this moment onwards.

Ian, infuriated, allowed his girlfriend Bea Pollard (Ronni Ancona) to post a smear campaign video that branded Elaine as a dreadful candidate and even mentioned Linda's various stints in rehab.

It was clear in today's episode that the animosity had fully returned, and they gathered at the community centre in a last-ditch attempt at garnering some votes.

Kathy cheekily told Ian that he'd secured her vote, but she actually put a cross in Elaine's box – telling partner Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) that her son becomes insufferable when he works in local politics.

She even stopped Peter Beale (Thomas Law) from heading to the local retirement home to spread the word about Ian's manifesto.

Ian headed to apologise, and the two kissed! BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

During the final hours of voting, Ian approached Elaine and asked if they could forget about the video that Bea had uploaded. He branded her a "decent woman with a kind heart", and said that she'd been a worthy opponent.

He did seem truly sorry – but Elaine was genuinely hurt.

The results then arrived, with Ian scooping the win with 1,406 votes to Elaine's 637. She was devastated and retreated home, but was shocked to see that he'd followed her there.

He explained that despite his success, he'd never felt less proud in himself. His attempt at an apology turned into a heated argument, though was followed by a huge twist – he planted a kiss on her lips!

Elaine then reciprocated, but in their moment of madness, Ian panicked and ran out.

Is a new romance on the cards between Beale and Peacock?

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