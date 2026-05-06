Two Albert Square residents have hopped into bed with one another after an undeniable sexual chemistry between them both.

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Sparks have been flying between Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) in EastEnders over recent episodes, though initially found their feet during the 40th anniversary celebrations last year.

The two bonded over their support of his brother Phil (Steve McFadden), though at that time, he was more interested in reconnecting with Linda's best mate Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

Since Grant's return last week, he's urged Linda to try and make amends with son Johnny (Charlie Suff), after their earlier falling out. She'd pressured twisted Tim Walton (Tom Ratcliffe) into 'testing' Johnny's relationship with Callum Highway (Tony Clay), which had disastrous consequences.

Tim tried to blackmail the couple, and forced Johnny to sleep with him to resolve it.

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) reconciled with son Johnny (Charlie Suff). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Though Johnny ended up with an investment in his legal company Carter & Carter, he's had no desire to spend this cash and is now worried that the business is on the brink of collapse.

Grant warned Linda that her distance from Johnny would only worsen in time - something he knows very well given his fractured relationship with son Mark Fowler (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) - and she decided to offer him the money herself.

She'd decided to sell her share of salon Fox & Hair, though Johnny refused to take the offer and ordered her to stay out of his affairs. Grant told her not to give up, though she was infuriated and dealt him a similar warning.

However, later that day, he bumped into Johnny in the caff and asked him to reconsider his behaviour towards Linda. He said that he had many regrets over the years, a lot concerning his relationship with mother Peggy (Barbara Windsor), and that he only realised these following her passing.

Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) led Linda to the bedroom... BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

With this on his mind, Johnny cornered his mum in the Square and the two called a truce. However, he didn't want her money, and told her to treat herself to something instead.

Linda was thrilled with the outcome, and after returning to Peacock Palace, she thanked Grant for his intervention. The two grew closer, before finally locking lips and rushing off to the bedroom.

Is this the start of something exciting for Grant and Linda? Or has the passion been fuelled by her distaste towards ex-partner Max Branning's (Jake Wood) new relationship with Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins)?

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