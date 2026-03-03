If there's one person you don't mess with in Albert Square, it's Max Branning (Jake Wood).

Ad

The EastEnders character will stop at nothing to get what he wants, and on this occasion, it's the affections of Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).

Most men would make a romantic gesture, such as a bouquet of roses or an expensive meal, but Max decided to kidnap her son Johnny's (Charlie Suff) business investor Tim Walton (Tom Ratcliffe) and bundle him into the boot of a car.

Last week, Tim forced Johnny to sleep with him to stop him blackmailing his partner Callum Highway (Tony Clay). It came after Linda urged Tim to test their relationship, claiming that they were unbreakable.

She had no idea of what would follow, and Linda now blames herself for what happened.

Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) admitted what he had done to Callum Highway (Tony Clay). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Max pretended to be Tim's taxi driver and purposely delayed the journey, driving around Walford in no clear direction. Tim quickly began to realise that something odd was going on, and urged him to get back onto the route.

Linda quickly alerted Johnny about the unfolding situation, but he had bigger fish to fry as the time had come to confess to Callum about what had happened. The conversation wasn't easy - initially, Callum lashed out in disbelief and said that he felt betrayed.

Add Radio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

However, after realising what had happened was sexual assault, and that Johnny was only trying to protect their family unit, he was riddled with guilt. Callum urged Johnny to go to the police and report him, but he was just relieved that their ordeal was over.

Meanwhile, on a darkened road, Max claimed he had a flat tire and asked Tim to help him look at it.

Max Branning (Jake Wood) wanted to teach Tim Walton (Tom Ratcliffe) a lesson. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

While he was bent over the back of the car, Max pushed him into the boot and slammed the lid shut. As Tim screamed out for help, Max warned him never to mess with Johnny and Callum again, and to cough up the final payment towards Johnny's company Carter & Carter.

He even pretended to ignite the motor, before finally freeing Tim and kicking him across the path.

Is this the end of their torment, or will Tim strike back?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.