A repulsive proposal has been made to Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) in EastEnders, amid investor Tim Walton's (Tom Ratcliffe) vicious blackmail of Callum Highway (Tony Clay).

Last week, Tim turned up in Walford to ask an illegal favour from the couple, believing that he had some leverage over them due to his monetary contributions towards Johnny's business.

He wanted Callum to access confidential police records that could potentially jeopardise a rival lawyer's career.

Callum was firmly against it, and was furious that Johnny suggested he even pretend to look for the information.

Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) and Callum Highway (Tony Clay) are being blackmailed by Tim Walton (Tom Ratcliffe).

The whole situation worsened when Callum's estranged husband Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) sent a note saying that he could spend another 10 years behind bars if an incriminating USB stick wasn't retrieved from a property.

Johnny advised against it, and wondered whether his partner's loyalty was beginning to stray.

Callum was concerned about the effect a longer sentence for Ben could have on his daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown), who has already faced a lot of upheaval in her life. With assistance from Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) and Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), he went to find the technology.

As soon as they entered the swanky house, they realised that it was rigged with CCTV cameras. They'd been set up.

It later transpired that Tim had forged the letter from Ben, and now had footage of Callum breaking into his home.

In today's episode, Johnny and Callum were at loggerheads over the latter's decision to follow 'Ben's' wishes. A war of words escalated, and it seemed like things may never be the same again between them both.

However, Callum wanted to reaffirm his commitment to their new relationship, and signed the divorce papers that Ben had sent.

Tim has footage of Callum breaking into his house.

Meanwhile, Johnny's mum Linda (Kellie Carter) tore strips off Tim, saying that it was obvious that he was jealous of what they had and that he'd never have a shot with her son. Vile Tim hit back, saying that Johnny had only shown interest when he realised he was now extremely wealthy.

Tim then met up with Johnny for a drink, and listened to his desperate pleas for the blackmail to stop.

Johnny was told that there was only thing that could prevent him from taking the video of the break-in to the police - he would have to spend the night with him.

Johnny was repulsed by the suggestion. But will he go through with the act to save Callum?

