There could be a solution to Mark Fowler's (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) dilemma in EastEnders – though he's not very happy to accept it.

The estranged son of hard man Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) returned to Albert Square earlier this year, immediately thrusting drama onto his uncle Phil's (Steve McFadden) doorstep. Mark revealed that he was working with a drugs gang, who were pressuring him into finding, and killing, a police informant.

If he didn't comply with their demands, they'd target his sister Vicki (Alice Haig).

The matter spiralled beyond control this week, when Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) – who is the one feeding information back to Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) – realised he was a wanted man and decided to take it into his own hands. With his mental health at an all time low, he drove Mark to some woodland and urged him to complete the deed.

While a fight broke out between the men, Ravi's partner Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) desperately tried to reach Vicki in the hope she could help. She was in disbelief that her brother would ever get involved with a gang, and went to Phil for some answers.

When he confirmed that Priya was telling the truth, the group headed to Walford Common to track down the men. They were able to prevent Mark from dealing a fatal blow, and upon arriving back in the Square, Vicki swore to Priya that she would bring an end to their ordeal.

Upon arriving home, Priya tended to Ravi's wounds and noticed a series of self-harm scars on his body.

In today's episode, Ravi headed to the gym to avoid discussing his mental wellbeing, and Priya realised that she was going to have to track down Jack to tell him what had happened. He initially denied any involvement – trying to call her bluff – but eventually caved.

He wasn't happy that Ravi had told Mark about their work, and branded him a liability.

Meanwhile, a shaken Vicki was flinching every time someone approached her, worrying that the gang would catch up with her at any moment. Things went from bad to worse when Mark charged in, tearing strips off her for getting involved and putting her safety at risk.

Vicki's fiancé Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) was torn when he realised she could be at serious risk if Ravi wasn't handed over to the gang.

Later, Priya divulged that Jack wasn't going to apprehend Mark for his involvement, on the condition that he kept Ravi's name out of the equation.

How will Mark react to this potential lifeline, and what would it mean for Vicki?

