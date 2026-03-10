A big week lies ahead for the EastEnders – there's fraudulent activity, dodgy deals and an estranged son turning up in Albert Square.

After her dramatic first week at the car lot, Lauren Beale (Jacqueline Jossa) agrees to a potentially illegal scheme with Mark Fowler (Stephen Aaron-Sipple), while Bea Pollard (Ronni Ancona) becomes desperate for cash and decides to take advantage of her current living situation.

Meanwhile, Josh Goodwin (Joshua Vaughan) and adoptive mum Sandra (Dawn Steele) arrive in Walford, but how long will it be before he comes face-to-face with birth mother Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan)?

Elsewhere, Suki Panesar-Unwin (Balvinder Sopal) is disapproving of Penny Branning's (Kitty Castledine) pregnancy, and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) receives a huge shock when she tries to track down Max Branning (Jake Wood).

What has she seen?

Here's a look at everything happening in EastEnders between Monday 16th and Thursday 19th March.

6 EastEnders spoilers for next week

1. Mark Fowler ropes Lauren Beale into a dodgy scheme

Lauren Beale (Jacqueline Jossa) agrees to work with Mark Fowler (Stephen Aaron-Sipple). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It's Mother’s Day in Albert Square and Lauren and Peter are gearing up to celebrate with the Beales at No.45. Before that, she's determined to wrap up a car sale before lunch, but hits a snag when a potential buyer asks for a test drive, and she flatly refuses after having a flashy vintage motor stolen the week before.

Max clocks the awkward exchange and quickly leaps to his daughter's defence, and in doing so, manages to secure his way into the family’s gathering.

Peter attempts to make the day special for Lauren with a surprise, but a blazing row soon erupts and Max storms out.

Max Branning (Jake Wood) soon gets into an argument. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Sensing an opportunity with Max gone, Mark sidles up to Lauren with a tempting business proposition involving luxury cars. She agrees - completely unaware that there's something more sinister going on.

At first, things seem to go well when Lauren successfully shifts one of Mark’s vehicles. However, Max grows suspicious and questions the paperwork, but Lauren insists everything is above board.

She later encourages new employee Priya in her own car-selling efforts and the pair bond, until Callum arrives with worrying news that the classic car stolen during Lauren’s mugging has been recovered, and several high-value motors in the area have mysteriously vanished.

Callum Highway (Tony Clay) reveals more about the car theft. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

With her eyebrow firmly raised, Lauren decides to confront Mark.

Is he responsible?

Later in the week, Lauren and Peter meet another mum whose baby is also visually impaired to discuss a specialist nursery that could help baby Jimmy. However, their hopes quickly fade when they learn the staggering cost - leaving the couple with little choice but to turn to their families for financial help.

2. Desperate Bea Pollard commits fraud

Bea Pollard (Ronni Ancona) applies for a credit card in Honey Mitchell's (Emma Barton) name. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

An already emotional Linda prepares to spend Mother’s Day in The Vic with Elaine, still hurt by Johnny keeping his distance. But the day takes a sour turn when circumstances force her to invite Bea along.

It doesn’t take long for matters to turn sour, with Elaine and Bea trading thinly veiled digs about money before Bea storms out.

At the Mitchells' house, Bea attempts to apply for a credit card to ease her financial worries. However, when the application is rejected, desperation takes hold and she shockingly decides to open one in Honey’s name instead.

Bea has been house sitting for the Mitchells. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The next day, Billy, Janet and Will return home without Honey, who’s caring for her Aunt Caroline. Bea soon finds herself mortified when it becomes clear she’s eaten the family out of house and home!

Determined to prove herself, she vows to get a job before the day is out, and manages to secure a role at McKlunky’s just as the fraudulent credit card arrives.

Billy soon grows uneasy after Harvey raises concerns about Bea’s fixation on his family. Matters only worsen when he snaps at her for overstepping by arranging a Saturday job for Will at Harry’s Barn.

3. Jean Slater returns with a fresh outlook

Welcome home, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright)! BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Jean makes her long-awaited return to Walford after staying with Lynne, but it’s immediately clear that tensions with Zoe still linger following the turmoil surrounding Jasmine. Jean knew she was right about her murderous intentions, and yet was seemingly ignored by her family.

After overhearing Zoe on a tearful call with Kat, Jean takes Alfie’s advice to heart and decides it’s time to make peace.

In a heartfelt moment, she offers Zoe an olive branch, and the pair finally begin to mend their fractured relationship.

4. Josh Goodwin and mum Sandra arrive in Walford

Newcomer Joshua Vaughan and Holby City's Dawn Steele play Josh and Sandra Goodwin. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Alarm bells ring for Denise and Kim when they hear a mysterious woman named Sandra has been asking questions about Jasmine. Fearing the worst for Patrick, the sisters quickly go into protective mode – but the truth soon emerges.

Sandra is revealed to be the adoptive mother of Zoe’s son, Josh, and she opens up about her life with her son and their connection to Jasmine. But the situation takes an unexpected twist when Josh himself suddenly arrives in the Square, determined to track down his mum.

Josh and Sandra later join Denise and Kim for drinks in The Albert as he searches for answers about Jasmine. However, things quickly unravel when Denise accidentally mentions Zoe.

Denise (Diane Parish) and Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) assume the worst about Sandra. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

A furious Josh storms out, making it clear he wants nothing to do with his biological mother.

Denise and Kim later break the news to Patrick, who’s devastated to feel another link to dead son Anthony slipping away. But hope returns when Sandra calls Denise and asks for help speaking to Josh about Jasmine.

In an attempt to rebuild bridges, Denise and Kim encourage Patrick to write a heartfelt letter about his life story. When they deliver it to Sandra’s flat, she persuades Josh to read it.

They hope that Josh will agree to meet Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The gesture works. Josh later returns to Walford and tells an overjoyed Denise and Kim that he’d like to meet the Trueman family next week.

But his attention is soon caught by someone else entirely when Oscar crosses his path… is this the start of a new romance?

5. Suki Panesar-Unwin discovers Penny Branning's pregnancy

Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) lets slip about daughter Penny's (Kitty Castledine) pregnancy. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Vinny tries to come clean to Suki about Penny’s pregnancy, but she shuts the conversation down before he can get the words out. The truth comes crashing out later when Jack unwittingly puts his foot in it, inviting the family over for lunch to discuss the baby.

Suki is left completely blindsided. Tempers quickly begin to flare as she clashes with both Penny and Vinny over the news.

Suki Panesar-Unwin (Balvinder Sopal) refuses to give her blessing. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Penny refuses to be swayed, making it crystal clear that she and Vinny intend to keep the baby – whether Suki likes it or not.

What is her issue?

6. Linda Carter gets a shock when seeking out Max Branning

Max Branning (Jake Wood) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) make amends – but for how long? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Max arrives at The Vic after being thrown out of No.45 and immediately clashes with Linda. He later attempts to make amends with her, apologising for his past behaviour.

Hoping to repair their friendship, she invites him to spend the day with her and Annie – an offer he gladly accepts. The pair grow closer as Linda praises Max for stepping up as a father, and he even supports her when Johnny dismisses her in the Square.

Things take a dramatic turn later when Elaine mentions Max is having a drink in The Albert. Linda heads over to find him, only to be left completely shocked by what she discovers.

What has Linda witnessed?

EastEnders

