Kellie Bright has discussed the prospects of her character, Linda Carter, and Max Branning (played by Jake Wood) going the distance in EastEnders.

The pair have a complicated history in the BBC One soap, having had a short-lived affair six years ago while Linda had marital issues with husband Mick Carter (Danny Dyer).

Linda ultimately chose to reconcile with Mick and rejected Max, leading to his exit from Walford in 2021. However, Linda later discovered she was pregnant with Max's daughter, Annie (now played by Lois Hawkins), whom Mick raised as his own until his apparent death in 2022.

When Max returned to Walford last December, Linda came clean about Annie to Max, and the pair have struck up a friendship, despite a misguided attempt by Max to kiss Linda while he was drunk.

The soap has also positioned Linda as one of multiple potential brides for Max in the recent New Year's Day 2026 flash-forward episode set in 2027.

So, can Kellie Bright see Linda eventually marrying Max? Speaking at The Radio Times Covers Party 2026, Kellie naturally kept her cards close to her chest.

"I don't know," she noted, continuing, "At the moment, where I'm at with her, I can't imagine it. But who knows what will happen this year?"

Discussing working with Jake Wood this time around, she noted: "It's really interesting. You know, when I worked with Max last time, when Linda and Max were together, it was [during the COVID-19 pandemic], and so actually, Jake and I worked together for a really short period of time and at a distance.

"So actually, it's really nice working with him properly. You know, he's a fantastic actor, so I'm really enjoying working with him. It's been a real pleasure doing scenes with him again. So yeah, who knows? You know as much as I do about where it's going, by the way!"

Of course, Linda was also at the centre of the now-iconic flash-forward in 2023 with The Six – with Linda later revealed to be the killer of Keanu Taylor on Christmas Day 2026. So, the recent flash-forward episode isn't Kellie's first flash-forward rodeo!

Kellie joked: "Well, basically, I won't do it anymore unless I'm in a flash-forward – I'm joking. Well, it's exciting, isn't it? It's really exciting to be part of that. I'm thrilled that I'm part of it."

Of course, there continues to be no shortage of drama at the moment for Linda, with son Ollie Carter (Harry Farr) dealing with school bullying, along with the recent arrival of Linda's old school peer, the chaotic Bea Pollard (played by comedy legend Ronni Ancona).

"I absolutely adore Ronni," Kellie said. "She is, for me, growing up, one of those incredible women that I looked up to on the telly and thought was amazing. So to actually work alongside her, and she is so funny and so brilliant, and she's just a joy to have around.

"I love doing scenes with her. I'm loving that she's on board."

We'll have to wait and see if Bea will end up being a thorn in Linda's side, however...

