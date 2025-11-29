Actor Jake Wood has confirmed Max Branning’s return date in EastEnders.

The BBC One soap aired a shorter return for Max in the Autumn, but now he will be back full-time from December.

Speaking on The One Show on Friday (28th November 2025), Jake Wood revealed when fans can expect Max to be back in Walford.

Max’s return episode will air on 16th December 2025.

This episode follows the return of Max’s former lover, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), the previous day, after leaving Walford in July for a world cruise.

Fans will be well aware that Linda and Max’s family are hiding from him the fact that Linda’s daughter, Annie Carter, is in fact Max’s daughter.

Referring to the secret keeping by the other Brannings, Wood revealed: "That’ll be a big betrayal for Max."

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright, right) will be back soon - and she's been hiding a secret with Max's daughter Lauren Beale (Jacqueline Jossa). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Max was last seen leaving Walford in disgrace after causing chaos at daughter Lauren’s (Jacqueline Jossa) wedding to Peter Beale (Thomas Law), his past affair with Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) being exposed, and failing to convince old flame - and daughter-in-law - Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) to take up a romance with him before she departed the UK. So, what prompts Max’s return to Albert Square?

Of course, the other big thing on the agenda for Max is that he will be the focal point of a special flashforward episode to air on New Year’s Day 2026, but it will be set on New Year’s Day 2027.

Little has been revealed about the episode, but only that it chiefly concerns Max and the Brannings and will pose questions about what happens in 2026 and then what will happen next.

Wood revealed on The One Show that filming recently concluded on the instalment before teasing it further.

"Max is in a lot of trouble in the lead-up," teased Wood. "Those episodes are amazing."

A special episode has been confirmed to focus on Max. BBC

He continued: “Then, suddenly, we cut to The Vic, and it’s not New Year’s Day 2026, it’s New Year’s Day 2027. We see Max, obviously, he’s had a very busy year; he’s been in lots of drama; there have been a lot of events that have happened.

"I think the audience is really going to love it. There’s gonna be so much speculation.

"And it’s just a really interesting way of telling the story because over the next year we’re going to build up to what we’ve seen."

He noted, "Honestly, it’s so jam-packed. Full of questions."

Wood teased that the episode will be both "intriguing" and "confusing" for viewers, with the cast themselves joining in the intense speculation.

Just what trouble has Max got himself into this time?

There's a big 2026 ahead for the Branning clan. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Elsewhere, the coming week will see the departures of Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) as the couple head off travelling, while the week after will see the return of another Walford troublemaker: Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf).

However, aside from mischief, Sam has an emotive and important storyline for her return stint.

