It's the moment EastEnders fans have all been waiting for, as Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) returns to Walford.

Scheming Sam appears to be back for one thing and one thing only - money. It soon transpires that she also has a genuine health concern, but will she be able to prove to her family that she's a changed woman?

Elsewhere, Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) is forced to come clean to George Knight (Colin Salmon) about their baby in a bid to save eldest son Harry (Elijah Holloway). It comes the day before Teddy (Roland Manookian) appears in court...

Meanwhile, there's animosity between Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) and Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey), Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) makes a huge mistake, and Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) has worries for her grandmother, Jean (Gillian Wright).

Here's everything happening between Monday, 8th December and Thursday, 11th December 2025.

5 EastEnders spoilers for 8th-11th December 2025

1. Sam Mitchell reveals her cancer fears to Jack Branning

The moment two decades in the making - Sam and Zoe come face-to-face. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Sam's first destination upon her return to Albert Square is brother Phil's safe, where she intends to take some more of his cash! Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) catches her in the act and lets her take the funds, under the belief that she's his adoptive daughter, Clare Bates (Gemma Bissix).

As she exits, she walks straight into Zoe Slater's (Michelle Ryan) firing line, and a face-off soon ensues when Sam is accused of being her tormentor.

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) soon realises that his money is missing, and after hearing a description of the thief from Nige, he heads to Harry's Barn to accuse Nicola Mitchell. However, he soon realises his mistake when he hears Sam in an argument with Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace).

Sam returns to get some cash from Phil... BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

She slips away before he can get to her and heads to McKlunky's for a burger with her stranged son, Ricky Branning (Frankie Day). Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) spots them together, and she attempts to leave, but during his intervention, she opens up about her health fears.

Sam explains that she's found a lump, and she thinks it might be cancerous.

Jack wonders why she hasn't been to the doctors yet, and Phil interrupts to get his hands back on his stolen money. Jack's partner Denise Fox (Diane Parish) overhears Sam's concerns and makes a deal with her.

She later confides in Jack about her cancer worries. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Later, at a family dinner with Ricky and Lily, she realises that Jack and Denise are bluffing, and she needs to beg Phil for a place to stay.

She quickly forms a new plan and puts it into action while Phil and Julie Bates (Karen Henthorn) are out of the house recording Nigel's film at The Arches. Jack and Denise realise that she's skipped her appointment, forcing an intervention to take place.

Later, Phil and Julie are less than impressed... BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Phil, Julie and Ricky are soon left furious with Sam for her actions.

What has she done this time? And what's next in her health journey?

2. Teddy Mitchell receives his verdict as his son Harry overdoses

Teddy faces a life behind bars. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Harry Mitchell is still dependent on drugs and asks his mum, Nicola, for some money to buy them. She refuses and also decides to withhold information about Teddy's upcoming trial.

George manages to put his foot in it when he checks up on Harry and accidentally reveals that his dad is planning to plead guilty. Harry is mortified and reveals that he was the one who killed Tobias "Okie" Okyere (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu), causing George to convince him to hand himself in.

George finds out about Harry's murderous act - and the fact that Nicola is pregnant. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Nicola is desperate to save her son, and in a moment of madness, reveals that she is pregnant with George's child.

He's in disbelief and turns to Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton), who backs up the story. Meanwhile, Harry is alone at home and consuming narcotics.

When the pair arrive back at No. 1, they find Harry has gone missing.

Harry is guilt-ridden, knowing that his dad may be sent down. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

On the day of Teddy's trial, Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) and dad George join forces and manage to locate him, going against Nicola's advice and telling him to go and support his dad in court. The family is left reeling at the verdict.

Things don't get much better for the family in the aftermath when Barney decides to move in with his biological father, Zack Hudson (James Farrar), and Harry suffers another overdose.

Luckily, he's found, and Nicola takes matters into her own hands before the paramedics arrive on the scene.

Will the family ever recover from their recent traumas?

3. Kim Fox makes a huge blunder following her split from Howie Danes

A drunken Kim sells her car. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Kim Fox is in a bad way following her breakup with Howie Danes the previous week and heads to The Vic for a few drinks.

As she gets merry, she decides to sell her car for Yolande Trueman's (Angela Wynter) Christmas raffle, and the next day, the magnitude of her actions sinks in...

However, is this really the end of Kim and Howie?

4. Kat Moon learns the truth about Dr Anthony Trueman's marriage breakup

Kat deals another warning. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Kat's worries for Zoe continue, as she warns Anthony to stay away from her daughter and not take advantage. She's not a happy bunny when she learns the reason why he separated from his wife.

Later, Anthony realises that his father, Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) has spoken to his ex-wife Sophie, as Kat reaffirms her belief to Zoe that he isn't good for her.

Will Zoe and Anthony stay away from each other?

5. Lily Slater is concerned for her grandmother Jean's well-being

Lily has reason for concern. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Jean Slater decides to host the Branning family dinner at No. 31. However, granddaughter Lily is concerned for Jean's welfare, and rightfully so when things don't exactly go to plan.

Not only is Sam back and causing mayhem, but when Stacey Slater's (Lacey Turner) relocation to Brazil is mentioned, Jean walks away from the table.

Is Jean suffering from a mental health collapse?

