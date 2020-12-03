Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 14th - 18th December 2020.

Rejected Linda turns to Max

Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) thinks she's uncovered a scandal when she spies Linda cosying up to Max and rushes to tell Mick, only to learn he knows about his wife's dalliance and doesn't seem to be putting up much of a fight for his marriage.

That's because conniving Katy Lewis (Simone Lahbib) is manipulating him into thinking it's not worth saving, as part of her own sinister agenda. Despite this, Mick and Linda share a moment of intimacy only for Mr Carter to back away leaving his wife feeling rejected, unloved and mightily confused by his behaviour. What's the betting Max swoops in to pick up the pieces?

Tormented Mick pushes Shirley away

Creepy Katy's reappearance and the traumatic memories it's unlocked has done dreadful damage to Mick and mum Shirley Carter (Linda Henry), who find themselves haunted by a past they'd never truly dealt with.

Shirl is desperate to make amends with her son and buys him an early Christmas pressie, which he throws back in her face along with her attempts at reconciliation. Can Mick ever forgive his mother, or will he let Katy's rewriting of history push him away from everyone he loves? And has Shirley already found a surrogate son in the form of grieving Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith)?

Kush strikes a deal with Phil

Kush has swapped being locked in an attic to looking at a potentially lengthy stretch behind bars. And you thought your 2020 was a write-off. It's not all bad, as the gambling addict strikes a deal with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) to get the money he owes him in return for keeping quiet about the bungled heist.

There's one more condition from Mr Kazemi, as he demands financial security from Phil once he's done his time, otherwise he might just forget their little agreement and tell the cops everything. Kush assures Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) they'll get through this, but is he kidding himself? Antagonising the Mitchells is a risky move, especially when this whole mess is partly his fault. The man couldn't even tell a 'b' from a '6' on that pesky security code…

Suki plays with fire

EastEnders was sorely missing a manipulative matriarch until Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) came along. A menacing mix of Peggy Mitchell and The Godfather's Don Corleone with a dash of Dolly Rawlins from Widows, she's back in focus this week as she embarks on a new plan to make a fast buck.

As usual, she doesn't care who gets in her way, even if they're blood-related. In fact it's more fun if they are - remember how she shopped her own son to the cops? Unfortunately her little scheme backfires leaving Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) unnerved at the danger his ma has put them in. The pair clash, and end up making a shock discovery about another Walford local - who has been drawn into their shady plot?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) makes a welcome return and heads straight to the Queen Vic to catch up with Kim Fox (Tameka Empson), we're guessing over a shot, or several, of rum. Needing to keep herself busy now she's unemployed (not much call for Edinburgh tour guides in London, we'd imagine) Kimberley causes chaos as she muscles in on finding a suitable Santa for the community Christmas meal organised by Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton). Hilarity, no doubt, ensues…

Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) is all manic smiles and puppy dog enthusiasm as he books an appointment for him and Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks) to kick off the surrogacy process. Unfortunately his wife's reaction takes the wind out of his sails somewhat, and he starts to wonder if she's having doubts. We certainly are.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.